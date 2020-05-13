Instacart to Deliver for Rite Aid

Rite Aid, a pharmacy chain with 2,400 locations in 18 states, has formed a new partnership with Instacart, which will allow customers to conveniently order and receive essential healthcare and grocery items delivered directly to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Prescriptions are not included in the service.

“At Rite Aid, we are focused on providing our customers and communities with the essentials they need during these unprecedented times,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “To further enhance our services, we have teamed up with Instacart to offer our customers another convenient method of shopping at Rite Aid from the safety and comfort of home.”

Customers can visit https://delivery.riteaid.com or https://www.instacart.com/rite-aid, where they can access a full catalog of healthcare and grocery products from their local store, excluding prescription medications. All Instacart orders now default to “Leave at My Door Delivery,” in order to maintain social distance and allow customers to receive deliveries safely.

“We know people and families are depending on delivery to get their groceries and household essentials now more than ever, and we’re proud to partner with Rite Aid to offer customers another stay-at-home shopping alternative in the wake of COVID-19,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart. “Bringing Rite Aid’s broad selection of healthcare and grocery products online will give customers more access to the goods they need, delivered directly from the store to their door.”

Through Rite Aid’s new Instacart delivery service, customers can shop for the essential products and groceries they need online. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver available products within the customer’s designated timeframe, offering an efficient alternative to in-store shopping.

Rite Aid offers home delivery of prescriptions through their own service.