Instacart to Begin Deliveries With Family Dollar

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, has inked a national partnership with the Family Dollar discount chain to deliver from more than 6,000 stores across the U.S.

With this new partnership, customers now have access to same-day delivery of Family Dollar’s broad and affordable selection of household goods, pantry and baby essentials, electronics, office and school supplies, personal care items, and more in as fast as an hour. This expansion builds on the companies’ successful 275-store pilot that initially launched in late-2020.

“Customers rely on Instacart to get all the groceries and goods they need delivered to their door safely and conveniently. Whether stocking up the fridge or pantry, enhancing a home office or virtual school space, or buying everyday at-home essentials, we know value and affordability are top of mind for people across the country,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Family Dollar offers a variety of low-cost items for the entire family, and we’re proud to partner with them to offer same-day delivery nationwide. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing retailers, we’re excited to help Family Dollar connect with and serve the delivery needs of their customers, and look forward to partnering with them to offer even more selection and choice to customers on the Instacart marketplace.”