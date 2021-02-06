News

Instacart to Begin Deliveries With Family Dollar

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, has inked a national partnership with the Family Dollar discount chain to deliver from more than 6,000 stores across the U.S.

With this new partnership, customers now have access to same-day delivery of Family Dollar’s broad and affordable selection of household goods, pantry and baby essentials, electronics, office and school supplies, personal care items, and more in as fast as an hour. This expansion builds on the companies’ successful 275-store pilot that initially launched in late-2020.

“Customers rely on Instacart to get all the groceries and goods they need delivered to their door safely and conveniently. Whether stocking up the fridge or pantry, enhancing a home office or virtual school space, or buying everyday at-home essentials, we know value and affordability are top of mind for people across the country,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Family Dollar offers a variety of low-cost items for the entire family, and we’re proud to partner with them to offer same-day delivery nationwide. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing retailers, we’re excited to help Family Dollar connect with and serve the delivery needs of their customers, and look forward to partnering with them to offer even more selection and choice to customers on the Instacart marketplace.”

“Providing same-day delivery is another example of our efforts to better meet the evolving needs of our Family Dollar shoppers,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Tree, Inc. “We are encouraged by the initial results of our pilot stores, and are pleased to expand the Instacart platform to more than 6,000 Family Dollar stores across the country.”

Instacart now partners with nearly 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
News Travel

Disneyland Resort Kicks Off Holiday Season

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  The holidays have begun at Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, CA. From now through Jan. 7, 2018, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks guests will experience festive cheer as the entire resort transforms into a winter wonderland filled with seasonal attractions, joyful entertainment, jolly décor and themed treats that make every day feel like a holiday. Ticket prices during […]
News

Harry Potter Mobile Game to Debut in 2018

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  SAN FRANCISCO — A new Harry Potter video game for mobile users is expected to arrive next year. Mobile game maker Niantic is teaming up with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to develop Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an augmented reality (AR) mobile game inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Published by Niantic and co-developed by Niantic and Warner Bros. Interactive […]
News

NVXL Emerges From Stealth Mode

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  FREMONT, CA — NVXL has emerged from stealth mode to announce a revolutionary storage and compute acceleration platform. “With the massive shift in enterprise data performance driven by deep learning and machine learning, we are responding to and exceeding the need for more storage, acceleration, and efficiency,” said company President Jeffery Bunting. “Our high-performance non-volatile storage and compute […]