Instacart Expands Delivery With 7-Eleven

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s largest online grocery delivery service, is expanding its partnership with 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience store chain, to nearly 4,000 new stores nationwide.

With this expansion, Instacart will now deliver from nearly 6,000 7-Eleven stores, reaching nearly 60 million U.S. households across the country. Customers also can have access to 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart in as fast as 30 minutes.

The move puts Instacart into more direct competition with Doordash, which also offers delivery from convenience stores including 7-Eleven along with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and other grocery store chains. Both Doordash and Instacart share Sequoia Capital as a major investor in each company and have one partner each on its Board of Directors — Michael Moritz on Instacart and Alfred Lin on Doordash.

7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is now available across 33 states and Washington D.C. Customers across seven states — including California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Ohio – and Washington D.C. now also have access to alcohol delivery from 7-Eleven stores in as fast as 30 minutes. The companies plan to scale alcohol delivery to more states and stores over the coming months.

“We know the way customers shop for their groceries and goods varies week-by-week. Sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock and other times they just need a few things quickly like some snacks for the kids, a bottle of wine for dinner or over-the-counter medication to nurse a headache,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “As more people turn to Instacart to help put food on their tables, we’ve seen customer demand for convenience retailers increase over the last year, with convenience orders on Instacart up by more than 350% since last August. To meet this growing demand, we’re proud to expand with 7-Eleven to nearly 6,000 stores, and give customers across the country access to thousands of essential goods they can now have delivered often in as fast as 30 minutes.”

With the Instacart expansion, consumers nationwide can choose from thousands of essential products from 7-Eleven – including pantry staples, household items, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medication, and more – to be delivered from the store to their door.