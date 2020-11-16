Inspur Information Breaks Record for SPC-1 Price-Performance With AS2200G2 Storage Platform

Inspur Information’s storage platform AS2200G2 sets a new world record for price performance in the latest SPC-1 Benchmark™ report with a score of $75.77/KIOPS

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Storage--Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its storage platform AS2200G2 has set a new world record for price performance in the latest SPC-1 Benchmark™ report issued by the Storage Performance Council (SPC) with the score of $75.77/KIOPS (13,198 IOPS per $1,000). Inspur’s top ranking on the list follows its breaking of the 16-controller and 8-controller performance records earlier this year.

According to the SPC-1 report, 10 products from six global mainstream storage providers (Inspur, TTA, Fujitsu, Lenovo, Dostor and NetApp) were included in the Top 10 price-performance list. Inspur’s AS2200G2 ranked first with an outstanding score of US$75.77/KIOPS.

Established in 1999, SPC is one of the most well-known professional measurement organizations in the storage industry. The SPC-1 Benchmark is the most actively tested program, and aims to assess the performance of storage systems that handle complex requests and large volumes of data as well as provide scientific considerations of the economic efficiency of storage systems. Due to the fairness and objectivity of the evaluation standards, SPC-1 has attracted the participation of dozens of leading storage providers worldwide including Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, HDS, IBM, Inspur, NetApp and Oracle.

“The record-breaking performance result indicates that Inspur has done everything we can do to deliver extreme performance for our storage products,” said Li Hui, general manager of storage production at Inspur Information. “The extra word 'extreme' means a lot in the current market. High-performance storage products only meet the basic requirements of users, but storage products that deliver extreme price performance can surprise and delight users and even accelerate the development of the storage industry.”

Today, less than 10 percent of enterprises’ massive data has been truly analyzed and processed, so while enterprises face the challenges of massive data analysis and processing, the demand for data economy also increases rapidly. As a result, price performance has become a key aspect of the market competitiveness of storage products.

AS2200G2 is an easy-to-use, flexible and efficient unified storage platform that is built to meet the storage requirements of different applications, such as database, file sharing and cloud computing by supporting iSCSI and FC. AS2200G2 also delivers high availability through its fully redundant architecture, a fully modular, redundant cache, and active-active controller design. It also delivers high scalability with its support for up to 577 hard drives and a maximum cache of 64GB.

The top ranking of Inspur’s storage products indicates that Inspur not only provides the best-performing products among its competitors, but also enables enterprises to save on purchasing costs, maximizing the return on their investment. The price performance of Inspur’s storage system is rated at 370,000 IOPS, which is higher than the second and third-ranked systems by 19 percent and 32 percent respectively. In addition, the price per KIOPS of Inspur Storage is about $75.77, lower than the second and third-ranking products by 12 percent and 18 percent respectively, making it the preferred choice for enterprises requiring massive and real-time data processing.

In a market where there is always a trade-off between high performance and low cost, Inspur has been able to achieve upward performance and downward costs through a series of innovations in hardware and software. At the hardware level, Inspur’s AS2200G2 adopts a compact design of disk-controller integration and is powered by an Intel Xeon CPU and 64GB cache for every controller at the front, and 25 SSD disks of all-flash configurations at the back, greatly improving data response speed. At the software level, Inspur’s use of the high-end iTurbo intelligent engine enables the storage system to automatically match with different data processing strategies according to the front-end application, in order to drive hundreds of thousands of IO instructions and data blocks to transfer and flow at high speed within the storage system. With these optimizations of both hardware and software, Inspur achieves the highest level of performance for its storage products in the industry with the same product configuration.

For more information on Inspur’s SPC-1 Benchmark™ report, please visit

http://www.spcresults.org/benchmarks/results/top10/price/spc1/3.

About Inspur

Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., LTD is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world’s top 3 server manufacturers. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, please go to www.inspursystems.com.

