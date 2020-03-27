Inspur Continues to Lead Development in IT Infrastructure, Rated “Very Strong” in Data Center Technologies

Highlight：

Inspur has been rated "Very Strong" in a new GlobalData report on data center technologies, on par with Dell and HPE

Inspur's assessment is "Very Strong" in 6 core competence areas: Vision & Strategy, Momentum & Stability, Innovation, Product Portfolio, Go-to-Market, and Service & Support

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Datacenter--Recently, GlobalData, a world leading data and analytics company, rated Inspur as “Very Strong” in the data center technologies market in its Company Assessment Datacenter report, an overall rating that was on par with enterprises such as Dell and HPE. According to the report, Inspur's assessment is "Very Strong" in 6 core competence areas, namely Vision & Strategy, Momentum & Stability, Innovation, Product Portfolio, Go-to-Market, and Service & Support.

The report notes that, from 2014 to 2018, Inspur achieved a compound revenue growth rate of 45%. Thanks to its focus on intelligent computing over the years, Inspur has secured a clear advantage in cloud data centers, AI, open computing, and data storage. As more enterprises accelerate their digital transformation strategies and investments, edge computing and AI are set to usher in explosive growth, and Inspur will continue to benefit from stable growth, thanks to its unique Joint Design Manufacturing (JDM) model.

With regard to emerging technologies, Inspur is a global leader in AI servers. It provides full-stack AI solutions, and has the most comprehensive AI server portfolio, which are widely used in CSPs, finance, manufacturing, and other industries. Inspur is growing its edge computing business by co-leading the establishment of an Open Telecom IT Infrastructure (OTII) project for telecommunications applications with Intel, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and other companies. Inspur also provides edge computing solutions for different application scenarios, such as OTII-compliant edge servers and 5G open micro base stations.

Inspur’s JDM model accurately understands changing customer needs, and embarks on joint design, manufacturing, and delivery, together with customers to maintain technological leadership and rapid time-to-market. Inspur’s business serves 113 countries and regions around the world, with 26 branches and 6 manufacturing bases. Relying on its JDM model, Inspur delivers services and large-scale deployment to the world's top CSPs , and has even set a world record in delivering 10,000 servers within 8 hours for the search engine giant Baidu.

GlobalData highlights that the Inspur Intelligent Manufacturing Facility uses intelligent automation and robotics, intelligent MES, RFID tracking, and workshop control processes in assembly, transportation, and warehousing to ensure product reliability, consistency, and traceability. During the COVID-19 outbreak in China, the Inspur Intelligent Manufacturing Facility adopted the "cloud solutions for cloud services" model, and restored 80% of peak production capacity overnight with technologies that include cloud, big data, Internet of Things, and smart terminals for supporting cloud services among other industries, demonstrating its strong server R&D and production capabilities.

