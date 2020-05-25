Insights into the US Digital Therapeutics Industry to 2025 – Featuring Noom, Livongo Health & Omada Health Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States Digital Therapeutics Market By Product (Software v/s Device), By Sales Channel (B2B v/s B2C), By Application (Preventive Applications v/s Treatment Applications), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is driven by the growing smartphones and internet penetration. Additionally, associated advantages such as affordable cost, transforming patient care, better clinical outcomes delivery, among others associated with digital therapeutics are further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing expenditure and new products & software launches by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.

The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented based on product, sales channel, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into preventive applications and treatment applications. The treatment applications segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in treatment and healthcare costs due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, renal diseases, among others. Additionally, these provide cost effective solutions thereby driving the growth of the market in the country.

Companies Mentioned

Noom Inc.

Livongo Health

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Akili Interactive Labs

Better Therapeutics

Happify

Mango Health

Click Therapeutics

Canary Health

Cognoa

Dthera Sciences

Mindstrong Health

2Morrow Inc.

Ginger

Fitbit Inc. (Twin Health Inc.)

Livongo Health, Inc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the United States Digital Therapeutics Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Digital Therapeutics Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the United States Digital Therapeutics Market based product, sales channel, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. United States Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Software v/s Device)

5.2.2. By Sales Channel (B2B v/s B2C)

5.2.2.1. By B2B (Providers, Payers, Employers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

5.2.2.2. By B2C (Patients v/s Caregivers)

5.2.3. By Application (Preventive Applications v/s Treatment Applications)

5.2.3.1. By Preventive Applications (Prediabetes, Obesity, Nutrition, Lifestyle Management, Others)

5.2.3.2. By Treatment Applications (Diabetes, CNS Disorders, Chronic Respiratory Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Medication Adherence, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Substance Use & Addiction Management, Rehabilitation & Patient Care, Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map

6. North-East Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.2.3. By Application

7. Mid-West Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Sales Channel

7.2.3. By Application

8. West Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.2.3. By Application

9. South Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Sales Channel

9.2.3. By Application

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. US Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c0gqa.

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900