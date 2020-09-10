BusinessWire

Insight to Present at Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fortune500--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference
Thursday, September 24, 2020, 1:00 P.M. ET
Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Helen Johnson, CFO North America

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.


Rosalind Berkley
Investor Relations
Tel. 480-333-3420
Email Rosalind.berkley@insight.com

