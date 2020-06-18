Insight Schools of California to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Schools of California (ISCA), an online public school serving 9-12 grade students throughout the state for the last 12 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in multiple online commencement ceremonies.

ISCA graduates can invite all family and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ISCA will graduate 576 students statewide, many of whom believed that the goal of receiving their diploma was out of reach.

“This has been a tough year in education nationwide, and even tougher for students who struggle with school to begin with,” said ISCA Head of School Kimberly Odom. “Our graduates have worked very hard to get to this point in their lives, and while we know an online ceremony isn’t our norm, we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation.”

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ISCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISCA behind on credits can participate in the school’s Student Success Program.

ISCA serves students who reside in many counties in California, including Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight Schools of California – San Joaquin

WHEN: Friday, June 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. WHAT: Insight Schools of California

WHEN: Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. WHAT: Insight Schools of California – San Diego

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Kimberly Odom (805) 581-0202

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA uses the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

Media Contact

Ken Schwartz

Senior Manager, Communications

Mobile: 571-379-9240

kschwartz@k12.com