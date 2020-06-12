Insight School of Minnesota to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Commencement

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Classof2020--Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) will celebrate the Class of 2020 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 13.

In lieu of their traditional in-person celebration, ISMN is inviting families and friends worldwide to join the celebration online, with live and recorded speeches from school leadership, students, and esteemed guests.

“Our students have worked hard to reach this important day, and we are proud to have offered them the educational path to get here,” said ISMN Head of School John Huber. “Each of them has earned their diploma through hard work and by being true to who they are as learners. We can’t wait to see what changes they make to their communities and the world.”

Collectively, the ISMN Class of 2020 reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, including Anoka Ramsey Community College, Inver Hills Heights Community College, North Dakota State University, Saint Cloud University, and Winona State University.

An online public school program of the Brooklyn Center Community School District, ISMN offers students statewide with a tuition-free education option for grades 6-12. ISMN offers a supportive online learning community and an individualized approach to meet students at their point of need and to spark a lifelong love of learning.

With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers, ISMN creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Minnesota 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1 PM CT

WHERE: Sign up to view the graduation here: https://tinyurl.com/ISMN2020Grad

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.

