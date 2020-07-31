Insight Honored as 2019 Dell Technologies North America Transformational Partner of the Year

Insight’s end-to-end cloud and device management solutions draw from the power of Dell’s portfolio to help clients overcome hurdles of modernizing IT

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named the 2019 Dell Technologies North America Transformational Partner of the Year, recognizing Insight as a partner solution provider that has shown notable growth in year-over-year aligned business revenue for Dell Technologies, VMware and VMware Carbon Black.

Insight, a Dell Technologies Titanium Black partner, architects and delivers advanced end-to-end cloud solutions and device management services that draw from many of the technologies from Dell’s portfolio. This includes accelerating clients’ IT service delivery and developing future-ready data centers that streamline deployment, provisioning, scaling and ongoing administration for physical, virtual and cloud environments.

“ Intelligent use of technology provides better services to customers, boosts worker productivity, and keeps information secure while getting the most out of data,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president and general manager of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. “ Our partnership with Dell addresses client-specific challenges for today’s norms, helping them keep their ever-changing environment up to speed while getting the best use out of existing systems.”

Through its Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight takes a cost-effective, hybrid-cloud approach to modernizing and managing IT environments powered by Dell Technologies. Upgrades to the latest Dell devices occur via Insight’s Supply Chain Optimization resources.

Committed to protecting clients and the planet, Insight and Dell Technologies also have partnered to create a sustainable IT asset disposal program intended to protect the planet from electronic waste. This ensures outdated equipment filled with sensitive data is recycled securely and responsibly.

To see how Dell Technologies integrates with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™, visit our Dell partner page. For more information on Insight, go to www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

