Insight Helps Vivli Launch COVID-19 Portal

Online platform makes requesting, analyzing shared clinical trial data more accessible in hopes of accelerating vaccine and treatment research

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The science community now has free access to a COVID-19 research portal that launched today. Vivli, a global independent, nonprofit data-sharing and analytics platform for clinical trial research, with the help of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has rapidly developed the COVID-19 data sharing portal.

“ Especially during this time of a public health emergency, data sharing is more important than ever,” said Rebecca Li, Vivli executive director. “ We encourage COVID-19 researchers to connect with Vivli and commit to sharing their trial data as soon as it becomes available.”

To date, there are hundreds of trials currently being planned or ongoing. As results from those studies become available and researchers agree to share their results, Vivli will be updating the portal and listing those trials. Researchers can begin submitting requests through the COVID-19 portal, developed by Insight.

“ It’s exciting to be able to lend support to Vivli in their efforts to launch the COVID-19 portal,” said Stan Lequin, vice president, Digital Innovation at Insight. “ Technology companies are in a unique position to donate technical power and expertise to help accelerate solutions to this global health crisis. Insight has prioritized helping our communities and clients, especially those on the front lines of healthcare, get through this challenging time, and this is an example of how we’re helping where we can.”

Insight has been the nonprofit’s long-standing technical development and maintenance partner, helping Vivli launch its global clinical trial research platform in 2018.

Researchers who would like to participate in sharing COVID-19-related research trial data can access the portal at https://vivli.org/vivli-covid-19-portal/.

About Vivli

Vivli is a non-profit organization working to advance human health through the insights and discoveries gained by sharing and analyzing data. It is home to an independent global data-sharing and analytics platform which serves all elements of the international research community. The platform includes a data repository, in-depth search engine and cloud-based analytics, and harmonizes governance, policy and processes to make sharing data easier. Vivli acts as a neutral broker between data contributor and data user and the wider data sharing community. For more information, visit www.vivli.org and follow us on Twitter @VivliCenter.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

