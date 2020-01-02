Insight Enterprises to Present at Investor Conference
22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 8:00 AM ET
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and Helen Johnson, SVP, Finance
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, slide presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
