INSERTING and REPLACING AMERGINT Technology Holdings Completes Acquisition of Raytheon Technologies’ Space-based Optics Business to Be Renamed Danbury Mission Technologies

AMERGINT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES’ SPACE-BASED OPTICS BUSINESS TO BE RENAMED DANBURY MISSION TECHNOLOGIES

Leading provider of software-defined technology for military, intelligence and commercial space expands capabilities for building a generational asset focused on delivering high-performance national security space technologies

AMERGINT Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ATH) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies’ electro-optics technology business headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, which will be renamed Danbury Mission Technologies (Danbury). Previously a division of Raytheon Technologies’ Collins Aerospace unit, Danbury is a leading technology provider of electro-optical systems for national security space missions and defense survivability needs. With the addition of Danbury’s preeminent capabilities, AMERGINT furthers its mission to deliver next-generation solutions to manage the capture, processing, transport and exploitation of vital mission information to support the nation’s decision makers and warfighters.

“We are extremely proud to welcome the Danbury team,” says Larry Hill, CEO of AMERGINT Technology Holdings. “Renowned for designing, developing and producing optical systems that have enabled the U.S. to observe Earth from space, Danbury Mission Technologies has been integral in supporting national security space programs designed to protect U.S. interests. Combining our expertise, we are empowered to build a generational asset that focuses on delivering high-performance national security space technologies for the present and future.”

For decades, high-performance optical systems have been central to helping the U.S. achieve its national security and space exploration objectives, with technological contributions from private sector partnerships essential.

“We look forward to working with government and industry leaders to continue to deliver advanced solutions that support the cutting edge in the space and defense mission areas,” says Andreas Nonnenmacher, President of Danbury Mission Technologies, who will concurrently assume responsibilities as President of ATH. “Joining a leading provider of software-defined technology for military, intelligence and commercial applications, Danbury becomes a key part of a greater force that will create some of the most exciting and potentially game-changing opportunities ever seen for advancing U.S. capabilities.”

Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisor to AMERGINT Technology Holdings. BofA Securities acted as financial advisor.

For more information, visit: www.amergint.com.

About AMERGINT Technologies Inc.

AMERGINT Technologies is an essential and trusted partner in the evolution of the Space and Defense Industries by focusing on mission-critical communication and data paths through the capture, processing, transport and exploitation of vital mission data. Visit: www.amergint.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

