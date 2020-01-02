Inseego Corp. to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INSG #5G--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Presenter: Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO

The Company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego’s management team, Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO, Stephen Smith, EVP and CFO, and Wendy Caceres, CMO, please contact your Needham representative, or via email at conferences@needhamco.com. Alternatively, please contact Inseego’s investor relations at Investor.Relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

