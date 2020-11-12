Inntopia Exclusively Partners With Affirm to Give Travelers a More Flexible Way to Pay

Inntopia’s travel merchants can now give consumers the ability to pay over time with no hidden or late fees

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inntopia, travel’s most flexible marketing and ecommerce platform, today announced a partnership with Affirm, a more transparent alternative to credit cards. Now, the resorts and hotels who rely on Inntopia’s ecommerce platform are able to seamlessly offer their customers the ability to book travel and pay over time monthly or every other week.

For travel companies using Inntopia’s platform, Affirm can now be implemented at checkout in a few clicks, without needing to rely on code. Eligible consumers then have the option to split the total cost of bookings over $50 into simple payments repaid every other week or monthly. Consumers will see the total cost of their booking and never pay more than the amount they agree to upfront. Affirm also never charges any late or hidden fees and, at some travel providers, offers 0% APR.

"Our system makes it easy for guests to book an entire vacation in a single transaction. Affirm will make these larger, more complex transactions even easier for the guest by providing a simple way to plan out their payments while increasing sales and customer loyalty for our merchant partners," said Trevor Crist, CEO Inntopia.

"We're thrilled to partner with Inntopia to bring Affirm's transparent payment solution to their travel companies, which include many of the top ski resorts across the country. As we approach the winter season, it's particularly important for these travel merchants to be able to engage with new and returning customers, while also ensuring they feel confident booking," said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer at Affirm. "Affirm helps solve for both, showing consumers exactly what they’ll pay upfront and allowing them to choose a payment option that best fits their budgeting needs.”

Affirm is now available for any travel company using Inntopia to run their business. Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina is already offering Affirm at checkout, and Affirm will be available soon at Valdez Heli-Ski Guides based in Alaska. Both use Inntopia to power their bookings.

Affirm partners with more than 6,000 top merchants in the U.S., including Delta Vacations, Expedia, Outdoorsy, and Priceline. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates. In 2019, merchants using Affirm reported 85% higher average order values when compared to other payment methods, and in the first half of 2020 nearly 70% of Affirm loans were from repeat customers.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 5.6 million U.S. and Canadian consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,000 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.

About Inntopia

Inntopia connects the software systems that manage lodging, skiing, golf, and other functions into a seamless, one-cart shopping experience, automated marketing, and powerful business intelligence. Built to solve the complex challenges of destination travel, Inntopia’s software and expert consulting improve the bottom line in every corner of the travel industry. Inntopia lets users aggregate everything a guest needs and sell it through a single interface. https://corp.inntopia.com/commerce/

