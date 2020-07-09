InnovaCare Health to Cover Smartphone Costs for Dual-Eligible Members

MMM Healthcare (MMM) seeks to improve care coordination through expanded benefits

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through its subsidiary MMM Healthcare (MMM), InnovaCare Health is pleased to offer a new benefit that covers the monthly cost of a smartphone to its more than 150,000 Medicare and Medicaid eligible beneficiaries under the MMM Bienestar Platino coverage. This new benefit is the latest in a series of steps InnovaCare and its subsidiaries are taking to expand access to care and improve coordination of medical and social services.

Through this added benefit, members now have access to a new smartphone with internet and unlimited calls, making it possible to more seamlessly coordinate things like healthcare services, medication orders and transportation. A third of MMM’s membership in Puerto Rico qualifies as dual-eligible, and many of these members suffer from chronic health conditions, making the ability to easily coordinate care across the healthcare continuum a critical component of InnovaCare’s proven model.

Since the onset of the pandemic, InnovaCare and its subsidiaries in Puerto Rico and Central Florida have implemented a number of innovative strategies aimed at supporting members’ overall health and wellbeing. One of those strategies has been the expansion of telehealth services to ensure members can stay connected to their providers and receive the care they need to remain in control of their health. Providing smartphones to members will expand access to this critical extension of the care continuum.

"The way we access medical care and health services has been transformed more rapidly than ever due to the coronavirus epidemic,” said Orlando González, Esq., president of MMM. “At MMM, we continue to anticipate and meet the needs of our population with limited economic resources. We are confident this new benefit represents a great relief to patients and simplifies the important coordination of health services over the phone.”

In addition to the payment associated with a new smartphone, the MMM Bienestar Platino coverage includes a monthly stipend for members with certain chronic health conditions to purchase healthy food options from participating local grocery stores – which they can do through the MMM mobile app.

“At InnovaCare, we are constantly exploring how to better meet our members’ changing needs and build on our commitment to empowering the delivery of highly-coordinated care,” said Richard Shinto, M.D., president and chief executive officer of InnovaCare. “This opportunity reflects our successes over the past few months to expand telehealth and other services, especially for a traditionally hard-to-reach population which responds well to more touch points and more regular interactions with their healthcare providers. Going forward, we will continue to look for opportunities to expand our benefits so that we are connecting members to the resources and care they need today and in the future.”

About InnovaCare Health

InnovaCare Health improves the lives of members and physicians through innovative solutions for value-based healthcare. In each unique market the company serves, InnovaCare works across the healthcare ecosystem – with patients, providers, payers and other partners – to increase access to high-quality, affordable care.

Based in White Plains, N.Y., InnovaCare has been on the forefront of value-based care for more than a decade, distributing risk and developing proprietary technologies to inspire patient and provider engagement. Through an integrated portfolio of health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks and more, the company manages more than 500,000 lives, including more than 150,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries. InnovaCare’s Medicare Advantage plans have received NCQA accreditation and 4.5-star quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

For more information, please visit innovacarehealth.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

