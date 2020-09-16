INNOTECH and OSARO Collaborate to Open the “Innotech AI Picking Lab” to Develop and Test Innovative Robotics Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO & YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--OSARO Inc., a rising leader in machine learning software for industrial automation, and INNOTECH Corp. (HQ: Kohoku Ward, Yokohama City, Representative: Toshihiko Ono) have announced a collaboration to establish the “Innotech AI Picking Lab” in Yokohama City to support Japanese customers in various industries through improved warehouse and distribution operations.

Through this new collaboration, INNOTECH will develop and popularize general purpose and highly expandable pick-and-place automation products and solutions that will integrate their robots and peripherals with OSARO AI software. In particular, INNOTECH will expand activities for both logistics and factory automation, while the strength of OSARO's AI software will allow INNOTECH to expand automation activities, targeting the food, medicine, and cosmetics industries.

INNOTECH has extensive experience conducting license sales activities. In cooperation with OSARO, the new venture will expand their customer outreach, providing AI model creation and technical support, as the companies explore new products and solutions for automation.

“We are very pleased to open this speciality lab with OSARO, expanding our relationship to serve our customers’ needs. We strive to be a solution provider that, together with OSARO, proposes a wide range of technologies and services that meet the needs of our customers,” stated Yosuke Kaburagi, Director of INNOTECH Corp., at the opening of the lab.

“On behalf of the entire OSARO team, I would like to thank INNOTECH for their collaboration in creating the Innotech AI Picking Lab. We look forward to continuing our work with INNOTECH as the lab uses OSARO robotics automation software to develop new products and solutions for industrial automation,” said Derik Pridmore, CEO of OSARO.

ABOUT INNOTECH CORPORATION

INNOTECH is a Japan-based company providing comprehensive technology and support solutions for customer product development and manufacturing. Since 2000, INNOTECH has engaged in the business of internally developed products, leveraging its technical knowledge, strengthened by its existing and expanding business relationships. Today, INNOTECH continues to evolve as a total solution company, with hardware, software, consulting and support offerings for customers’ design, development, and mass production activities, leading up to the introduction of their final products.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO is a machine learning company with offices in San Francisco and Tokyo, specializing in AI software for industrial automation. OSARO software gives robots new levels of sight and skill to enable practical productivity solutions for the factories and logistics systems of the 21st century. OSARO is a pioneer of a unique "software only" approach for AI in the industrial automation space. In a post-COVID world, OSARO AI software for warehouse automation makes the global supply chain smarter by helping e-commerce scale safely and reliably. OSARO began deploying its first solution in Japan in early 2018. To date, OSARO has raised $29.3 million from prominent venture capital firms and strategic investors to increase its talent pool, international deployments, and to advance the OSARO product lines to meet customer demands.

