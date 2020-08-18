InMoment Announces XI Digital Transformation Solution to Help Top Brands Improve Digital Experiences

— New tech-led solution enables companies to easily utilize data to offer better digital experiences immediately

InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI)™, today announced the immediate availability of the XI Digital Transformation solution, an offering ideally suited to help brands successfully navigate the complicated digital transformation landscape.

With the urgency to adopt a modern and comprehensive digital stance, business leaders are being pressed by customers, investors, and their boards to offer a more digitally friendly and cohesive customer and employee experience.

InMoment’s XI Digital Transformation solution brings key digital interaction touchpoints to life by utilizing existing and new data streams to power expertly designed, pre-built executive reports. The solution can be deployed in progressive phases if desired, or all at once, based on a business's digital maturity: phase 1) Listen across all digital channels, phase 2) Understand the new experiences customers are having, phase 3) Improve those experiences.

The InMoment XI Digital Transformation solution components include the following:

Website and mobile app navigation, purchase, and fulfillment optimization via data collection and analysis

Pre-built dashboards and reports that focus on key metrics, with real-time updates and recommended actions to help leaders drive digital transformation

Pre-configured, industry-specific text analytics models with proprietary Adaptive Sentiment Engine analysis

Social customer voice data, including integration with and use of data from popular social sites, including Glassdoor for employee voice

In-application interaction data, including feedback and user experience data

Website and application visitor session data through integrations with Adobe, Clicktale, Hubspot, and more

Integrations into popular conversation applications like Slack and SalesForce, and a robust software development kit (SDK) for integration with any other application

Digital transformation expert services consultation as requested

Shoppers, customers, and employees want quick, streamlined experiences that are better than their brand experiences in traditional channels. Being able to collect data from all digital channel sources—from both purchasers and non-purchasers—at every stage of the journey provides leaders with the necessary context to create superior digital experiences.

“Businesses that are not actively transforming for digital are missing the mark and will be left behind,” said Brian Weiss, SVP technology and solutions, InMoment. “Our solution is designed to make it easy to get up and going immediately, capture and transform data into useful insights, and accelerate successful digital transformations.”

About InMoment

InMoment™ helps organizations deliver more valuable and inspiring experiences to their customers and employees at every moment in their journey. Our clients gain the wisdom of our experts—who bring deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery—coupled with our award-winning Experience Intelligence (XI)™ platform that continually analyzes and evaluates enterprise experience data and customer feedback. Recognized as a leader and innovator in our sector, we collaborate with the world’s leading brands to attract, engage and retain their customers. We are fiercely proud that our clients continually tell us they love the experience of working with our company, as we constantly stretch to exceed their expectations. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

