Ingram Micro Reports 2020 Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Inc. today announced financial results for the 2020 fiscal second quarter ended June 27, 2020. Ingram Micro delivered solid results with a strong increase in profitability led by robust performance in Technology Solutions and Commerce & Lifecycle Services. Worldwide 2020 second quarter sales were $10.49 billion, with gross profit of $821 million, or 7.83 percent of sales. The company continued to deliver stronger profitability based on a better mix of higher margin sales, including solutions addressing requirements for work-from-home IT needs, which led to continued gross margin expansion – up 81 basis points over the 2019 second quarter – despite a year-over-year decrease in second quarter sales of 9 percent in USD. The translation of foreign currencies compared to last year had a negative impact of approximately 2.4 percent on 2020 second quarter sales. This compares to sales of $11.53 billion, gross profit of $810 million and gross margin of 7.02 percent for the 2019 second quarter. 2020 second quarter non-GAAP operating income was $223 million, or 2.12 percent of sales, a 53 basis-point increase over last year, with non-GAAP net income for the 2020 second quarter of $150 million. This compares to 2019 second quarter non-GAAP operating income of $184 million, or 1.59 percent of sales, and non-GAAP net income of $119 million. 2020 second quarter GAAP operating income was $206 million, or 1.96 percent of sales (with the primary GAAP to non-GAAP difference made up of pre-tax amortization expense of $16 million), and GAAP net income was $142 million. This compares to 2019 second quarter GAAP operating income of $156 million, or 1.35 percent of sales, and GAAP net income of $97 million.

Impact of COVID-19

The company has benefited from its broad portfolio of products and solutions as a decrease in demand for certain services and Advanced Solutions offerings during the second quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic, was offset by strength in Technology Solutions and ecommerce solutions demand across multiple categories and geographies as businesses and consumers shifted spending patterns in the work-from-home and shelter-in-place environment. While profitability has been strong during the first half of fiscal 2020, the shutdown of many businesses around the world could have a negative impact on the company’s financial performance through the remainder of the fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

In addition to GAAP results, Ingram Micro is reporting non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income for the second quarter and six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 as covered in this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude charges associated with reorganization, acquisitions, integration and transition costs, including those associated with the company’s cost savings programs, and the amortization of intangible assets. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude a benefit in the second quarter of 2019 related to the receipt of an LCD flat panel class action settlement. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses related to the translation effect on Euro-based inventory purchases in Ingram Micro’s pan-European entity. 2020 six months ended non-GAAP net income also excludes the non-cash tax benefit of a research and development credit, reversal of a Spain UTP reserve upon a favorable court ruling, less non-deductible meal and entertainment in the US, and reduced US tax expense as a result of higher expected foreign tax credit utilization. The non-GAAP measures noted above are primary indicators that Ingram Micro’s management uses internally to conduct and measure its business and evaluate the performance of its consolidated operations and operating segments. Ingram Micro’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and an alternate view of the impact of acquired businesses. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Ingram Micro’s business. A material limitation associated with these non-GAAP measures as compared to the GAAP measures is that they may not be comparable to other companies with similarly titled items that present related measures differently. The non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented is attached to this press release.

Ingram Micro Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in 000s) (Unaudited) June 27, December 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 697,716 $ 671,821 Trade accounts receivable, net 7,141,696 7,903,900 Inventory 4,693,040 4,193,232 Other current assets 626,428 688,627 Total current assets 13,158,880 13,457,580 Property and equipment, net 455,753 455,440 Goodwill 945,009 946,953 Intangible assets, net 231,517 253,179 Other assets 328,288 360,296 Total assets $ 15,119,447 $ 15,473,448 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,610,188 $ 8,088,974 Accrued expenses 884,839 1,065,307 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 95,837 142,437 Total current liabilities 8,590,864 9,296,718 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,768,671 1,337,788 Other liabilities 160,743 169,289 Total liabilities 10,520,278 10,803,795 Stockholder's equity 4,599,169 4,669,653 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 15,119,447 $ 15,473,448

Ingram Micro Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in 000s) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales $ 10,488,959 $ 11,537,545 Cost of sales 9,667,730 10,727,728 Gross profit 821,229 809,817 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 599,532 631,931 Amortization of intangible assets 15,747 17,843 Reorganization costs - 3,931 615,279 653,705 Income from operations 205,950 156,112 Other (income) expense: Interest income (5,262 ) (638 ) Interest expense 22,491 26,850 Net foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 2,651 (5,940 ) Other (1,149 ) 4,964 18,731 25,236 Income before income taxes 187,219 130,876 Provision for income taxes 45,103 34,257 Net income $ 142,116 $ 96,619

Ingram Micro Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in 000s) (Unaudited) Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales $ 21,440,407 $ 23,113,061 Cost of sales 19,823,777 21,531,783 Gross profit 1,616,630 1,581,278 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,239,009 1,257,857 Amortization of intangible assets 31,210 37,551 Reorganization costs - 4,234 1,270,219 1,299,642 Income from operations 346,411 281,636 Other (income) expense: Interest income (9,704 ) (2,991 ) Interest expense 47,134 53,888 Net foreign currency exchange gain (4,763 ) (17,010 ) Other 5,610 11,333 38,277 45,220 Income before income taxes 308,134 236,416 Provision for income taxes 74,689 63,262 Net income $ 233,445 $ 173,154

Ingram Micro Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in 000s) (Unaudited) Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 233,445 $ 173,154 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 93,598 97,668 Loss (gain) on marketable securities, net 2,375 (7,210 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (887 ) (439 ) Revaluation of other consideration for acquisitions 224 - Noncash charges for interest and bond discount amortization 1,322 1,178 Deferred income taxes 22,710 583 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 616,782 1,168,517 Inventory (578,757 ) (58,345 ) Other current assets 38,671 (26,019 ) Accounts payable (103,562 ) (1,162,919 ) Change in book overdrafts (223,252 ) (131,991 ) Accrued expenses (178,472 ) (58,321 ) Cash used by operating activities (75,803 ) (4,144 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (68,375 ) (80,773 ) Sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net 489 (2,586 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 643 1,084 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,366 ) (1,381 ) Cash used by investing activities (90,609 ) (83,656 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Other consideration for acquisitions (124 ) (1,967 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (178,192 ) (131,067 ) Net proceeds from revolving and other credit facilities 395,536 152,680 Cash provided by financing activities 217,220 19,646 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (24,913 ) 3,203 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 25,895 (64,951 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 671,821 533,949 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 697,716 $ 468,998

Ingram Micro Inc. Supplementary Information Income from Operations - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Amounts in Millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net Sales $ 10,489.0 $ 11,537.5 GAAP Operating Income $ 206.0 $ 156.1 Reorganization, integration and transition costs 1.1 14.1 Amortization of intangible assets 15.7 17.8 Settlement of a class action lawsuit - (4.2 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 222.8 $ 183.8 GAAP Operating Margin 1.96 % 1.35 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.12 % 1.59 % Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net Sales $ 21,440.4 $ 23,113.1 GAAP Operating Income $ 346.4 $ 281.6 Reorganization, integration and transition costs 3.5 22.4 Amortization of intangible assets 31.2 37.6 Settlement of a class action lawsuit - (4.2 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 381.1 $ 337.4 GAAP Operating Margin 1.62 % 1.22 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 1.78 % 1.46 %

Ingram Micro Inc. Supplementary Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in Millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net Income Net Income As Reported Under GAAP $ 142.1 $ 96.6 Reorganization, integration and transition costs 0.7 9.7 Amortization of intangible assets 9.7 12.5 Settlement of a class action lawsuit - (2.9 ) Pan-Europe foreign currency exchange loss 0.5 3.2 Tax benefit on Spain UTP reversal, non-deductible meal and entertainment expenses and foreign tax credit utilization (3.4 ) - Non-GAAP Financial Measure $ 149.6 $ 119.1 Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net Income Net Income As Reported Under GAAP $ 233.4 $ 173.2 Reorganization, integration and transition costs 2.3 16.1 Amortization of intangible assets 19.8 27.2 Settlement of a class action lawsuit - (2.9 ) Pan-Europe foreign currency exchange gain 0.3 0.6 Tax benefit on research and development credit (1.7 ) - Tax benefit on Spain UTP reversal, non-deductible meal and entertainment expenses and foreign tax credit utilization (3.4 ) - Non-GAAP Financial Measure $ 250.7 $ 214.2

Note: Amounts above are net of applicable income taxes.

