Ingram Micro Introduces Advanced Solutions Strategy and Leadership for Asia Pacific

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancedSolutions--Executing against its global advanced solutions strategy, Ingram Micro Inc. today noted a series of growth investments spanning the Asia Pacific region, which accounts for 10 countries. In addition, ASEAN Vice President and Country Chief Executive (CCE), Francis Choo, will expand his role to include oversight of the new Advanced Solutions strategy.

The organic 2020/2021 growth plan punctuates Ingram Micro’s commitment to the region, and expands its Singapore-based value-added solutions approach, which has earned the title of “partner of choice” for Asia Pacific. As part of the strategy, Ingram Micro is pleased to announce:

Additional go-to-market sales, technical and solution architect resources within the Global Partner Engagement team, based in Singapore

The rapid expansion of its Advanced Solutions technology and value-added services portfolio across Asia Pacific, which includes the formation of a Center of Excellence supporting channel partners that are doing business, or would like to expand their expertise with cybersecurity, data center and IoT solutions

Added business intelligence, marketing, Small-and-Medium Business (SMB) and emerging technologies support for channel partners doing business in Asia Pacific

“The markets across Asia Pacific continue to be a growing opportunity for Ingram Micro and our channel partners, which is why we’re investing to expand our presence and provide the technology sales channel with better support and more sophisticated solutions development,” says Sabine Howest, Vice President, Global Partner Engagement and IoT, Ingram Micro Inc. “This team brings a new level of service and support around cybersecurity, hybrid technologies, cloud solutions, as well as emerging technology including artificial intelligence, Kubernetes and IoT to help our channel partners and providers do more and solve for business outcomes.”

“Building on our longstanding presence in Asia Pacific, Ingram Micro is now further differentiated by our Advanced Solutions go-to-market sales, technical and vendor management, and the value-added services of business intelligence, marketing, and financial services,” notes Ingram Micro Asia Pacific CCE Francis Choo. “The investments we’re making—including the addition of enterprise and SMB solutions architects who understand new digital technologies, as well as how best to integrate them—are impactful and will help our channel partners simplify the complexity of IT and deliver an exceptional service experience to their customers.”

In this role, Francis Choo will lead the expansion of the Advanced Solutions and Global Partner Engagement team, while continuing to oversee the leaders who run Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

“We will continue to invest in and expand our capabilities across all of the countries where we do business in Asia Pacific,” said Diego Utge, Group President Asia Pacific. “We are listening to the needs of our partners, and their customers, and we’re taking a solutions-led approach within the ASEAN region, as well as in China, India, Australia, New Zealand, which brings tremendous value to the IT channel and will speed the sales cycle of new and emerging technologies in a profitable, and high-growth way.”

