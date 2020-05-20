Ingram Micro Extends Financing Programs and Flexible Credit Options to Technology Channel Partners across Europe

New and Expanded Financial Service Offerings Ease Cash-Flow Challenges for Channel Partners and Customers across Europe—Making it Easier to Buy or Lease Technology Solutions and Services

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Ingram Micro Inc. today announced another wave of financial services to help channel partners solve for the cash crunch created by the COVID-19 pandemic, while meeting the technology needs of businesses and consumers worldwide. Readily available throughout Europe, the new and enhanced Ingram Micro Financial Solutions offerings include flexible, low-interest and long-term financing solutions, as well as extended credit terms, deferred payments, as-a-service models and pay-as-you-go options.

“Ingram Micro is generating new ways to help our channel partners, and the businesses they serve, stay strong, agile and fiscally smart, so they can come out of this crisis in a position of strength,” said Mark Snider, Executive Vice President and Group President, EMEA, Ingram Micro. “Each country throughout Europe is unique, yet many of our channel partners, and their business customers, face similar fiscal and cash flow concerns, due to the economic impact of COVID-19. Fortunately, financial services are one of the many areas where Ingram Micro is clearly differentiated and able to help our channel partners at scale locally and globally.”

In addition, Ingram Micro is also helping channel partners identify and address the European marketplace’s work from home (WFH) and distance learning requirements, as well as cybersecurity-as-a-service, data centre solutions and cloud-based services. “COVID-19 prioritized digital transformation overnight, placing Ingram Micro and our channel partners in a position to serve and help keep the world securely connected and moving forward together,” Snider continued.

John Mayer, Vice President, Channel Financing, Ingram Micro Europe and Asia Pacific adds, “Our financing options are structured to address the present and give businesses a way to prepare for the future—helping our channel partners and the businesses they serve to create and preserve cash, protect credit lines, and align payments to the current business environment, until business activity is more stable and growing.”

Throughout Europe, channel partners are taking advantage of the new Ingram Micro Financial Solutions programs including the purchase and lease back of IT solutions. “Having the flexibility to lease, buy or defer payments is changing the conversation and allowing us to get our customers the technology they need in real-time without taking on the financial risk or using our own cash to close the deal,” says Ingram Micro channel partner Brian Dunleavy, Commercial Director, Viadex UK Ltd.

Channel partners in Europe can also access longer-term financing solutions through IMFS. These solutions will align payments with revised budget objectives and places the needed capital quickly back into business cash reserves. Similarly, Ingram Micro’s “as a service” finance offerings are making it easier for channel partners interested in expanding their managed services business and cloud practices.

“As-a-service financing solutions are easier on budgets, versus capital-intensive one-time technology purchases. This model also establishes a more profitable recurring revenue stream for channel partners,” says Kris Mees, Vice President Finance and International CFO, Ingram Micro Europe. “With the rising adoption of cloud and managed services, we expect our “as-a-service” financing options to gain more traction, and we’re ready to give channel partners, and the businesses they serve the support they need.”

Additionally, Ingram Micro credit and financial experts are working one-on-one with qualified channel partners across Europe to determine what other offerings may be available to them including custom financing solutions and additional credit capacity. Ingram Micro Europe’s standard suite of financial services and solutions includes:

Traditional leasing

Advanced solutions financing

Managed services financing

Private-label agreements

And, financial structures such as fair market value, full pay out, technology equipment rentals, pay-as-you-grow solutions, and guaranteed purchase options

“Today and every day, helping our channel partners understand the financing options available to them and their customers is equally as important as helping them decide on what technology solutions and services are best suited for the needs of their customers,” concludes Mayer. “Together with our channel partners, we will continue to grow and create sustainable business value that leads to an exceptional experience for them and their customers.”

Ingram Micro Financial Solutions operates globally offering financial programs and services across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. To find out more about the financial solutions in Europe, please contact: https://financing.ingrammicro.eu/.

