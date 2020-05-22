Ingram Micro Earns Title of 2019 Juniper Partner of the Year

Industry Leader Honored by Juniper for Outstanding Overall Performance, Driving New Business and Exceeding Annual Growth Goals

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Award--Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it was named a 2019 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. The win marks the 10th time Ingram Micro’s Technology Solutions Group has been honored by Juniper Networks for its outstanding performance as a go-to-market partner.

“Ingram Micro’s knowledge, portfolio and partner enablement resources around Juniper have helped us grow our business and better support our clients,” says Andy Fisher, CEO, Myriad360. “Working closely with Juniper, Ingram Micro is constantly finding and sharing new and better ways for us to learn more and earn more selling and supporting Juniper solutions. It’s been a fantastic relationship by every measure. Congrats to Ingram Micro on the well-deserved Juniper Partner of Year win.”

In 2019, Ingram Micro grew its Juniper business and exceeded its three-pronged objective to recruit, enable and elevate Juniper partners. Additionally, Ingram Micro assisted Juniper in onboarding new partners from its acquisition and joint business development efforts, and worked with channel partners to embrace the benefits of Juniper’s Partner Advantage Program.

“2019 was a banner year for our Juniper business, and the relationships between our field reps and leadership team are rock solid,” says Eric Kohl, vice president, Data Center and Security, Ingram Micro Technology Solutions. “From partner marketing and demand generation, to field events, technical enablement and sales execution, our team’s ability to execute and exceed plan is where we are clearly differentiated in the eyes of Juniper and our mutual partners. Thank you to Juniper for continuing to recognize Ingram Micro’s commitment to success and business excellence through execution and enablement.”

Fast forward to present day, and Ingram Micro and Juniper Networks have accelerated their efforts—helping hundreds of Juniper channel partners keep their business customers secure and connected from the office and the home.

“Ingram Micro is a partner Juniper can depend on to help customers address the challenges that can come with developing a secure cloud networking strategy,” said Christian Goffi, Americas Head of Channels and Distribution at Juniper Networks. “It is with the utmost respect to honor the Ingram Micro team with the 2019 Partner of the Year honor and we look forward to continuing to build upon this powerful partnership.”

The Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program is built on the pillars of partner profitability, innovation, and expanded opportunities. It is dedicated to supporting partners with enablement, training, services offerings, and incentives programs to accelerate growth. The JPA program consists of three distinct partner levels—Elite, Select and Reseller. For more information on the JPA program, please visit www.juniper.net/partners.

More information about Ingram Micro is available at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

