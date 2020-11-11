Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Wins “Social Impact Award” in Mobile Breakthrough’s 2020 Awards Program

Mobile industry’s leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider recognized by Mobile Breakthrough’s annual award program for second consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3PL--Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions to the mobile industry, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “Social Impact Award” in the fourth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today. This marks the second consecutive year Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services has been selected as a category winner and follows its recognition as the Best Overall Mobility Solution Provider in 2019.

In addition to their commitment to supply chain management and logistics excellence, Ingram Micro’s associates are dedicated to purposes beyond normal business operations and strive to make positive contributions within their communities.

“We’re deeply committed to improving the lives of others and inspiring our communities,” said Alex Paskoff, senior vice president and managing director of U.S. Mobility, Ingram Micro. “This begins internally, by nurturing a company culture that is supportive, inclusive and embraces diversity. We then enact those principles within our communities, volunteering as a team and supporting charitable causes that align with our company values.”

“Corporate social responsibility is a critically important for all businesses right now, as consumers and businesses expect organizations to be involved in community,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “We are honored and proud to be able to present our ‘Social Impact Award’ to Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services for their efforts that go above and beyond standard business practice to make a true social impact, and we congratulate the entire team for their well-deserved award win.”

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises, and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

