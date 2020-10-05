BusinessWire

Ingram Micro Awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2020 Distributor of the Year Awards in MESA and CERTA

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Ingram Micro Awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2020 Distributor of the Year Awards in MESA and CERTA

Building on its global success, Ingram Micro is recognized for its strong performance as an HPE business partner

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Award--Ingram Micro Inc., has earned two EMEA-based Distributor of the Year awards at this year’s Partner Growth Summit Virtual Event held by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Ingram Micro’s Middle East / Saudi Arabia (MESA) and Central Europe, Russia, Turkey and Africa (CERTA) teams were recognized for their outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, and elevated engagement with HPE and mutual channel partners.


“We consider our partners a part of our own team, so it’s an honor to recognize these members of our channel who embody a customer-first approach and raise the standard of business excellence,” said George Hope, head of worldwide partner sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Distributors play a pivotal role in helping our channel partners enhance their sales and marketing expertise, drive profitability and differentiate themselves. By evolving together, we can continue to accelerate growth and drive mutual success.”

To exceed expectations and goals, Ingram Micro prioritizes collaboration, and put processes in play to better understand the needs of its joint HPE channel partners and the customers they serve. Ingram Micro teams engaged and empowered HPE channel partners, helping them do more with more, including taking advantage of Ingram Micro’s financial solutions and services, and subject matter experts. Ingram Micro also helped HPE recruit and train new HPE channel partners, while expanding relationships with existing HPE partners across the region.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief country executive, META region, commemorates the achievements of the teams stating, “Our commitment to excellence and our customer-centric value-added solutions are completely aligned with HPE’s strategy. Our teams have worked closely with the HPE teams to achieve these outstanding results in multiple regions.”

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.


Contacts

Marie Rourke
WhiteFox Marketing
714-292-2199
marie@whitefoxpr.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

The American Cancer Society and Flatiron Health Announce Recipients of the Real-World Data Impact Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

Grants will fund the study of quality and equity in cancer care and outcomes
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three American Cancer Society researchers will receive the Real-World Data Impact Award to advance patient-centric research, the ACS and Flatiron He…
BusinessWire

VoPay Partners With Hydrogen to Offer Fintech Clients Seamless Access to Open Banking Payments

Posted on Author Business Wire

VoPay empowers businesses to offer direct bank account payments just like credit cards

Increased access to open banking is empowering fintechs to offer a better consumer experience 

API integration provides a simple, yet powerful plug and pay sol…
BusinessWire

Waddell & Reed, Inc. Expands Digital Platform for Advisor Data Access

Posted on Author Business Wire

Business Administration Platform advances as WaddellONE adds integrated digital repository and web-based process information
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waddell & Reed, Inc. has further expanded its WaddellONE centralized digital data pl…

BusinessWire

Ingram Micro Awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2020 Distributor of the Year Awards in MESA and CERTA

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Ingram Micro Awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2020 Distributor of the Year Awards in MESA and CERTA

Building on its global success, Ingram Micro is recognized for its strong performance as an HPE business partner

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Award--Ingram Micro Inc., has earned two EMEA-based Distributor of the Year awards at this year’s Partner Growth Summit Virtual Event held by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Ingram Micro’s Middle East / Saudi Arabia (MESA) and Central Europe, Russia, Turkey and Africa (CERTA) teams were recognized for their outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, and elevated engagement with HPE and mutual channel partners.


“We consider our partners a part of our own team, so it’s an honor to recognize these members of our channel who embody a customer-first approach and raise the standard of business excellence,” said George Hope, head of worldwide partner sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Distributors play a pivotal role in helping our channel partners enhance their sales and marketing expertise, drive profitability and differentiate themselves. By evolving together, we can continue to accelerate growth and drive mutual success.”

To exceed expectations and goals, Ingram Micro prioritizes collaboration, and put processes in play to better understand the needs of its joint HPE channel partners and the customers they serve. Ingram Micro teams engaged and empowered HPE channel partners, helping them do more with more, including taking advantage of Ingram Micro’s financial solutions and services, and subject matter experts. Ingram Micro also helped HPE recruit and train new HPE channel partners, while expanding relationships with existing HPE partners across the region.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief country executive, META region, commemorates the achievements of the teams stating, “Our commitment to excellence and our customer-centric value-added solutions are completely aligned with HPE’s strategy. Our teams have worked closely with the HPE teams to achieve these outstanding results in multiple regions.”

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.


Contacts

Marie Rourke
WhiteFox Marketing
714-292-2199
marie@whitefoxpr.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

AlefEdge Selects Microsoft Azure for Commercial Launch of its Edge Solution in Locations Across the Globe

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, an Edge Internet leader, today announced it will launch its first Edge solution, Alef AdVision, on Microsoft Azure. Alef AdVision is the first of many solutions the company plans to deploy on Azure Edge Zones. Alef …
BusinessWire

Cloudinary to Host 4th Annual ImageCon 2020: A Digital Experience

Posted on Author Business Wire

Featuring interactive sessions with several top brands including Disney, Finalsite and The Children’s Place, the virtual event will explore the most important trends in visual media
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2020vision–Companies are cons…
BusinessWire

Calabrio’s Global Conference Features 50 Customers Sharing Successes and Strategies

Posted on Author Business Wire

Annual customer conference showcases new customer and agent engagement product demos and integrations, self-scheduling capabilities and special keynote address by Shep Hyken
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calabrio, the customer intelligence company, to…