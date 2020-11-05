Ingram Micro Appoints VP of Customer Experience; Announces Key Investments in Partner Enablement

Executive Focus and Continued Investments Demonstrate the Growing Importance Ingram Micro Places on the Employee, Customer and Partner Experience #ONEIngram

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CX--Ingram Micro Inc. is pleased to share the appointment of U.S. sales leader Tyler Coughlan to vice president, Customer Experience for the U.S. business. In this new role, Coughlan is tapping into his 23 years of engaging with Ingram Micro channel partners locally and globally to find ways to further differentiate the experience for Ingram Micro employees (EX), customers (CX), and partners (PX).

“The experience your employees, customers and partners have with your company has never been more important,” notes Coughlan. “In order to achieve sustainable success, you must prioritize and invest in the right people, processes and partners to meet and exceed the expectation of your customers. I’m honored to lead Ingram Micro’s CX expedition and bring our entire organization closer to one another, as well as our customers and our partners and use their feedback to fuel our mutual success.”

To further optimize the partner experience specifically, Ingram Micro today announced three distinct enablement resources designed to help channel partners grow their business and imagine next. All three are available now to channel partners:

IngramMicroTraining.com: The new resource mirrors Ingram Micro’s award-winning, global training program online and will launch on November 17th. The new site elevates the user experience by making it easy to find and consume the desired marketing, technical, and sales business training from the top vendors across the industry, which can be taken virtually, in person, or on-demand. www.ingrammicrotraining.com (GLOBAL partners)

RenewVue 2.0: Bringing more intelligence, scale and automation to the renewal sales cycle, Ingram Micro’s next-gen Renewals Management platform – RenewVue – now supports more than 80 brands and delivers proactive quotes to Ingram Micro’s U.S. channel partners in advance of license expirations. Partners can now see quotes, place online orders, and have complete visibility to customized renewal quotes and reminders that they can setup to deliver renewals quotes to their end customers. http://usa.ingrammicro.com/Site/Renewals (U.S. partners)

Flexible Financing: Adding to the more than $700 million of additional credit already extended for its channel partners across the Americas, Ingram Micro is now offering flexible finance terms including 90-day first payment deferral on financing plans up to 60-months. In the U.S. and Canada, Ingram Micro is waiving all program fees and offering 90-day payment terms on qualifying opportunities for channel partners using its popular Direct Express financing program between now and the end of the year. https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/it-solution-provider/services/financial-solutions (U.S., Canada, LATAM partners)

SUPPORTING QUOTES

“We’ve seen a 300% jump in the use of our technical and business training, and our channel partners’ certification completions are at an all-time record high,” notes Greg Richey, Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Advancing your knowledge and reskilling the workforce are two calls to action channel partners are taking to heart and it’s paying off. Moving our training program online has made it easier to consume the content and curriculum we have to offer and contributed greatly to the reskilling and upskilling of our channel partners’ technical talent.”

“RenewVue has simplified the renewals process and energized the sales pipeline for more than 12,000 of our U.S. channel partners,” comments Lynne Thornton, Executive Director, Sales, Ingram Micro. “Using RenewVue’s automated intelligence platform, our channel partners are able to better serve and support their customers, which ultimately elevates the customer experience and lends to more recurring revenue and new business opportunities.”

“Financing remains at the forefront of our sales discussions and is an area of strength and service differentiation for Ingram Micro and the channel partners who take advantage of these services,” says Anthony Mackle, Chief Financing Executive, Ingram Micro U.S. and LATAM. “The only deal we haven’t financed are the ones our channel partners don’t tell us about. Bring us in early and we will help close the deal. It’s that simple.”

“Ingram Micro Financial Solutions remains one of the secrets to success and scale for our channel partners,” says Kelly Carter, Chief Financing Executive, Ingram Micro Canada. “We’ve seen record adoption over the last several months for many of our financing programs and are excited to bring deferred payments into play to help our channel partners and providers close the year stronger.”

