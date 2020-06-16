Information Intelligence and Compliance SaaS Provider RecordPoint Unveils Refreshed Brand

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RecordPoint, creator of the information governance SaaS Records365™, announced today that it has launched its new brand. This comprehensive refresh reinforces the Company’s vision to bring real intelligence and structure to data everywhere to reduce risk for everyone. The new brand also reflects the Company’s ever-expanding service capabilities and ground-breaking technology, and communicates the value RecordPoint can deliver. The rebrand also includes a new logo, tagline, brand identity and refreshed digital channels.

Since 2009, RecordPoint has delivered the information intelligence that enables regulated companies and government agencies to strengthen content and records governance and compliance while increasing collaboration and productivity. The new logo represents the Company’s dedication and loyalty to its customers, and also signifies the proprietary layer of intelligence it applies to the management of in-place content. RecordPoint has been recognized as one of 4 “cool vendors” from Gartner’s Content Services 2018 report.

“ The refreshed brand better exemplifies our drive and commitment to continuously deliver transformative technologies to market,” says Anthony Woodward, Chief Technology Officer. “ Our established leadership in scalable policy application for content and records is why we are entrusted to protect over $100B in customer assets. To build on that momentum, we have refreshed our brand and messaging to better convey our expanded offering and entice new customers in growing markets.”

Regulated companies and government agencies find it challenging to meet strict compliance requirements when information is spread across multiple systems and locations. RecordPoint delivers complete insight and control over all in-place data, records, and content, enabling organizations to increase compliance, drive collaboration, and reduce costs. “ Our service has grown so much, and our refreshed brand now captures that evolution and the resulting transparent layer of intelligence no other solution can offer,” Woodward added.

A new visual identity highlights the deeper product features and functionality that have been recently added to the Company’s service, which include robust machine learning capabilities and more connectors that enable customers to extend information governance to their most popular business systems. RecordPoint offers three service levels so customers can choose the right plan that matches their volume of information they need to manage.

About RecordPoint

Founded in 2009, RecordPoint is a global leader in cloud-based information management and governance services. Our adaptable layer of intelligence offers complete insight and control over all in-place data, records, and content, enabling organizations to increase compliance and reduce costs. RecordPoint enables regulated companies and government agencies to reduce risk, achieve greater operational efficiency, and drive collaboration and innovation. Learn more about information intelligence from RecordPoint at recordpoint.com.

