InfluxData Announces Winners of Inaugural Community Awards – Recognizing Incredible Contributions to Its Open Source Projects

The InfluxData Community Awards recognize those whose efforts have significantly contributed to the transformation of InfluxData open source projects for the entire community. The five award categories — InfluxDB, Telegraf, Flux Language, Community and Founder’s Choice — represent distinct focus areas within the InfluxDB ecosystem and community. Winners were nominated by fellow community members and selected by the InfluxData team. This is the first in what the company plans to be an annual acknowledgment of incredible open source contributors.

“We built InfluxDB for and with the open source community, and developers have built amazing applications on top of our projects,” said Paul Dix, CTO and founder of InfluxData. “I congratulate each of the InfluxData Community Awards winners. The company is grateful for your time, engagement and invaluable contributions to make InfluxDB better and more accessible to developers. Together we are expanding what is possible with time series data.”

The 2020 InfluxData Community Awards winners are:

InfluxDB: Christopher Piggott – for multiple contributions to the InfluxDB project, including the user interface, deployment configurations, documentation and tutorials, and for serving as a resource for other community members by answering questions in the community Slack channel

Since the initial launch of InfluxDB 1.0 in 2016, there have been millions of downloads of the open source software. There are currently over 400,000 daily active instances of InfluxDB OSS around the world, and the community continues to grow.

The winners were announced on the final day of the InfluxDays North America Virtual Experience on Nov. 11.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Lego, Siemens, and Tesla, to build transformative IoT, analytics and monitoring applications. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by sensors, applications and computer infrastructure. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.

