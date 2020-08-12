InfiniteIO Announces New Metadata Platform to Speed Enterprise Transition to Cloud-Native Applications

● Builds on strategy to transparently move on-premises data storage workflows to cloud-native workflows without compromise

● NAS-to-NAS migration is the first step in moving on-premises storage workflows to cloud-native workflows

● New platform delivers 40Gbps network connections and more than 45% improved metadata performance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloudnative--InfiniteIO, which offers the world’s fastest metadata platform to accelerate application performance and reduce cloud latency, today announced the next generation of its metadata management platform to make storage workflows cloud native at consistent high performance, reduce the cost of primary NAS and speed cloud adoption for organizations facing exponential data growth and infrastructure costs.

“Moving workloads and files to the cloud today creates silos of data and increases latency,” said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO. “InfiniteIO is committed to making it easier for enterprises to move their storage workflows to become cloud native, while delivering consistent high performance across the hybrid cloud with no performance loss or application changes. This is the next step in evolving our metadata-first approach to accelerate cloud-native application performance, simplify cloud adoption and reduce the cost of data storage.”

Hybrid cloud and performance optimization

New innovations that reduce cloud latency and storage cost include:

● NAS migration simplifies and speeds replacement of existing primary network-attached storage (NAS) to right-size on-premises infrastructure. Customers can use InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Tiering to move inactive data, which makes up to 80 percent of all file data, to cloud storage, and seamlessly move active workloads and data to new, more efficient storage.

● Data tiering with native file access enables users to utilize cloud-native workflows that enable new insights into customer data including analytics and machine learning. Customers adopting public cloud services with cloud-native storage and InfiniteIO data tiering can save over 75% in storage costs compared to public cloud storage services without InfiniteIO.

● Enhanced analytics include migration policy simulation to predict the file capacity and number to be migrated as well as more granular intelligence on network and metadata latency and cloud storage usage.

● New platform supports enhanced memory, processor and 40GbE network connectivity to reduce metadata latency from 77 µs to as low as 40 µs (48 percent improvement) in a single node

The InfiniteIO software release 2.5 featuring NAS migration is generally available now.

Additional Information

● Whitepaper

● Solution Brief

● Multi-cloud and storage partnerships.

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO provides the lowest possible latency for file metadata, enabling applications to run faster, reduce development cycles, and increase data productivity. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO independently processes file metadata to simultaneously accelerate application performance, minimize cloud latency and reduce storage cost for global enterprises. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter at @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

Liem Nguyen

liem@infinite.io

512-375-4171, x112