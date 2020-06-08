InfiniteIO Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure to Reduce Cloud Latency and Storage Costs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloudstorage--Metadata management innovator InfiniteIO today announced new support for Microsoft Azure to dramatically reduce the cost of primary file storage and minimize cloud latency to help enterprises lower capital and operational expenses and increase application performance.

Microsoft customers and channel partners can now leverage InfiniteIO’s metadata management innovations to quickly find and move inactive file assets to Azure Blob storage while ensuring continuous, seamless access to that data for end-users. They can also reclaim primary network-attached storage capacity and increase performance for data-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, life sciences and media and entertainment, without changing existing IT operations.

“InfiniteIO with Microsoft Azure brings new levels of cost savings and high performance to increasingly hybrid IT environments where end users expect fast access to data regardless of its historic activity, use case or physical location,” said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO. “Enterprises can slash their storage spend today with InfiniteIO and Microsoft Azure technology without sacrificing speed or performance for their private and public cloud initiatives.”

“InfiniteIO’s integration with Azure expands our technical capabilities and services offerings to help enterprises right-size their on-premises infrastructure while maximizing their cloud investment,” said Chris Pyle, CEO of Champion Solutions Group. “We’ve moved thousands of organizations to Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and EMS, and InfiniteIO’s unique hybrid cloud data management solutions will make it easier for them to quickly reduce storage cost and increase productivity.”

InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Tiering software with built-in application acceleration combined with Azure can optimize the user experience for applications and data by delivering unified access for file and object workflows. The new support for Microsoft Azure expands choice in cloud storage partners for customers seeking to transparently integrate cloud storage into their IT infrastructure and transform their business. Today’s announcement extends InfiniteIO’s enablement of hybrid- and multi-cloud IT strategies with existing cloud and storage partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Hitachi Vantara and IBM Cloud Platform among others.

Additional Information

New Whitepaper: Accelerating Application Performance and Storage Savings with InfiniteIO

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO provides the lowest possible latency for file metadata, enabling applications to run faster, reduce development cycles, and increase data productivity. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO independently processes file metadata to simultaneously accelerate application performance, minimize cloud latency and reduce storage cost for global enterprises. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter at @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

Liem Nguyen

liem@infinite.io

512-375-4171, x112