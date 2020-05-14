Industry’s First XGS PON Deployment in Student Housing Receives Gold Innovation Award

10G PON Deployment Effectively Meets Definitive Student Need for Cost-Efficient and Expanded Bandwidth

FARMINGDALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LightSpeed Technologies, Inc., Nokia’s top VAR in North America, assisted Michigan-based Spartan Net in deploying the industry’s first XGS PON solution for student housing. The Association for Passive Optical LAN recognized this milestone and named Nokia the recipient of its 2019 Gold Innovation award.

Spartan Net selected LightSpeed Technologies to deploy Nokia’s XGS PON technology, which provides cost-effective service to single-family homes and MDUs (Multi-Dwelling Units). In addition to Nokia’s 10G PON connectivity, LightSpeed provided Nokia’s Residential Gateways for Wi-Fi connectivity. Leveraging this innovative approach from Nokia illustrates the reliability and cost-effectiveness of 10G PON technologies.

John Brannon, President & CEO of LightSpeed Technologies, said, “Our partnership with an innovative Service Provider like Spartan Net is very exciting and helped our hard-working team earn Nokia’s Top VAR Sales and Growth Award for a third consecutive year. Our exclusivity to one vendor affords us the opportunity to spend quality time listening to our customers’ needs. We appreciate these opportunities to provide our Service Providers cost-effective next-generation solutions that meet their customers’ needs for seamless in-home Wi-Fi experiences and bandwidth.”

Richard Laing, President of Spartan Net, said, “It is a huge honor for all of us at Spartan Net to have been a part of Nokia’s recognition for this award. ‘One Step Further’ is more than a tagline, it is the way we operate, the way we live each day, the way we serve our clients — and this award certainly exemplifies that. We are grateful to have a partner with Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, the developer and owner of Landmark on Grand River and Newman Lofts.”

About Spartan Net

Spartan Net, founded in 2001, is the largest residential Fiber Internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 70 communities with Gigabit fiber Internet. Spartan Fiber provides an unrestricted 1,000 & 10,000 megabits per second, pure fiber Internet service to apartment, condominium, and mixed-use developments.

About LightSpeed Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, LightSpeed Technologies specializes in providing next-generation networking solutions that address the ever-growing need for bandwidth. We offer a full line of Nokia solutions including Optical (DWDM), Data Networking (Ethernet, IP/MPLS), Microwave Radio and Ultra-Broadband Technology (FTTX, GPON, LTE) products, to support the Utility, Service Provider, Enterprise, Transportation, Public Safety and State & Local Government market segments.

