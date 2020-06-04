Industry Veteran Gina Tabone Joins Keona Health

At this critical time for telehealth, healthcare contact center industry veteran with 25 years of experience joins to advance best practices and optimal patient care.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--Keona Health Inc. (“Keona” or “the Company”), the Contact Center and Patient Access Platform of choice, is excited to announce Gina Tabone has joined as VP Strategic Partnerships. Gina will strengthen Keona’s go-to-market capabilities and expand the company’s strategic alliances. “I’m excited to join the innovative team at Keona Health during this critical time for telehealth, here in the US and around the world. This brings me full circle from practicing optimal care, spreading best practices, and now with Keona advancing what is possible in the practice of care. There is tremendous opportunity to expand our strategic partnerships with those who share the same values of high quality and patient first delivery,” said Gina Tabone.

Gina comes with over 25 years’ in the healthcare contact center industry, having spent over 13 years managing the Cleveland Clinic nurse contact center and over 5 years at TeamHealth. Oakkar Oakkar, Keona’s CEO, commented, “Gina has an exceptional track record of leading the design and delivery of world-class telehealth. Gina’s background is a perfect fit with Keona’s goal to provide accurate and personalized care for every patient, anytime, and anywhere. I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that healthcare cannot go back to a time when virtual or automated care was not normal operating procedure. For years, Keona Health has been building and growing a patient access and telehealth company. Their product, “Health Desk,” combines a variety of cutting-edge techniques to make it easy for remote patients and those who serve them to get the answers and help they need anytime and anywhere.

About Keona Health Inc.

Keona develops software to improve communication in the healthcare industry. The flagship product, Health Desk, a Contact Center and Patient Access platform provides best care to patients and superior tools for those who serve patients. The Health Desk platform unifies data from multiple sources allowing health providers to deliver effortless, consistent, and personalized service and support through a single timeline view.

