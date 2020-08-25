Independent Technology Research Firm Recognizes SMG as a Vertical Leader in AI-enabled Experience Management Platform Evaluation

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CX--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has been named a vertical specialist leader by global technology research leader Omdia in a new report titled Omdia Market Radar: AI-enabled Experience Management Platforms. The report recognizes SMG for working “with clients to drive action within their VoC program that results in optimizing program performance and ROI.”

The independent research report from Omdia is a comparative analysis of nine leading enterprise experience management platforms (EXMs), their evolution from enterprise feedback management systems into EXMs through advanced AI and how to use them to improve the customer experience. Recognized as the lone vertical specialist leader, “SMG specializes in helping high-volume consumer-facing business (specifically quick-service restaurants, retail and healthcare) gather and act on customer feedback to enhance the CX.”

“Our strategic partnership model, industry knowledge and unique ability to uncover insights and deliver measurable results continually resonate with brands focused on driving business outcomes,” said SMG President Ken White. “As the customer journey evolves and programs become more complex, brands recognize the importance of having a customer experience management provider that understands their business, provides a holistic view of the omnichannel experience and continually delivers value.”

Of the 17 criteria assessed by Omdia in the report, SMG received the highest ranking—advanced capability or breadth—in 13 criteria, including Link Financial to Customer Outcomes; Advanced AI, ML, NLP, Speech Analytics; Customer Journey Insights; Real-Time Alerts and Breadth of Third-Party API Integrations. In addition, SMG was the only vendor to be recognized as having advanced capability or breadth in the Industry Specific In-Depth Capabilities criterion.

By combining a comprehensive experience management platform and differentiated service model, SMG helps brands leverage customer and employee feedback to increase satisfaction, drive loyalty and improve business results. An excerpt from the report highlights this key differentiator: “Going beyond technology and professional services, SMG partners with its clients to demonstrate opportunities to change their impact on overall satisfaction and profits.”

To download a copy of the Omdia Market Radar: AI-enabled Experience Management Platforms, visit smg.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Arnhold

o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783

parnhold@smg.com