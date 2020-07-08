Independent Report Finds T-Mobile Has Nearly 20x More 5G Cities Than Verizon and AT&T Combined

What’s the news: In its Q2 2020 Speedtest® United States Market Report measuring 4G and 5G coverage and speed, Ookla® found that T-Mobile customers get a 5G signal in nearly 20x more cities than Verizon and AT&T combined (and almost 130x more than Verizon alone). And, Un-carrier customers with 5G devices have faster “5G capable” speeds than Verizon.

Why it matters: People need consistent 5G access to enjoy 5G’s benefits, and T-Mobile customers can get a 5G signal in more places than anyone else.

Who it’s for: Everyone who wants an amazing 5G experience that actually works indoors and out.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you want the most 5G coverage, you want magenta. A new report measuring 4G and 5G experiences from over one million customer devices released today from Ookla, a leader in mobile network testing, data and analysis, shows that T-Mobile customers get 5G in nearly 20x more cities than Verizon and AT&T (almost 130x more than Verizon alone). And according to Ookla®, T-Mobile customers with a 5G device have a faster 5G Capable Speed Score — a measurement of upload and download speeds customers with 5G devices experience across the entirety of the network — than Verizon customers. And now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile, all Sprint 5G customers have access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, the largest 5G network in the country, reaching 225 million people and covering more than one million square miles. The report also noted that T-Mobile’s network delivered the best response times or “latency” and came thisclose to tying for first on consistency.

“Study after study is finding the same thing: only T-Mobile is doing the hard work to deliver 5G coverage and performance. Sure, it would be easier to deliver blazing speeds in postage stamp-sized areas like Verizon, but our strategy is different. T-Mobile’s strategy is built on delivering a meaningful 5G experience people can actually use,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “And we’re just getting started. T-Mobile’s 5G will only get better as we continue building out the world’s best 5G network.”

Before they can benefit from 5G, customers need to be able to get a 5G signal. Ookla’s report found that T-Mobile customers can experience 5G’s benefits in more places across the country than customers with any other provider. With its outdoor only, mmWave 5G coverage, Verizon 5G customers have better odds of writing a New York Times bestseller or dating a millionaire than finding a Verizon 5G signal. In comparison, T-Mobile has the largest and only nationwide 5G network, with coverage spanning more than one million square miles and reaching all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

T-Mobile is working quickly to combine the network assets of T-Mobile and Sprint to build a transformative 5G network for customers all across the country. The Un-carrier is rapidly deploying 5G with critical 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to increase capacity and boost speeds for customers. The Un-carrier’s unique combination of low-, mid-, and high-band spectrum makes T-Mobile the only wireless provider with resources to bring a truly transformative 5G experience to people in cities and rural areas.

With the additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to launch 5G Home Internet commercially nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing a desperately needed alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs. The T-Mobile Home Internet pilot, which originally launched last year by invitation only for select T-Mobile customer households, including many in underserved and rural areas, currently delivers home broadband on the Un-carrier’s LTE network and is offered exclusively in areas where we expect to deliver speeds of around 50 Mbps through fixed unlimited wireless service.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage/4g-lte-5g-networks.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com



Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com