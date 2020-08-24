Incorta Webinar to Reimagine Retail in the "New Normal" With Data and Analytics

Experts from Incorta, TDWI and eCapital Advisors to discuss challenges in retail caused by COVID-19 and the role of data analytics in shaping the industry’s future

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced a two-part webinar with TDWI and eCapital Advisors that will focus on pivoting in retail during a pandemic. Please register here.

Many industries – particularly retail, hospitality, food services, consumer brands and manufacturing – have been hit hard by COVID-19, making data and analytics more important than ever as companies quickly switch from brick and mortar to online, adjust all operations and create new revenue streams in the new normal.

Organizations are facing a critical need to overcome challenges associated with integrating new data sources, quickly deriving real-time insights and adopting self-service analytics. There is a need to pivot and adapt to this changing environment in real-time. With this webinar, event attendees will learn about the challenges facing retail brands, and how to leverage data and analytics to adapt to today’s digital reality.

Speaker: Connie Walsh, Sr. Director of Transformation at eCapital Advisors. Topic - “Learn to Pivot: Four Principles for Adapting Using Data and Analytics”

Fern Halper, PhD, Sr. Director of Research for Advanced Analytics, TDWI. - “The Impact of COVID-19 on Data and Analytics Professionals” Speaker: Tara Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer, Incorta

Tara Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer, Incorta Moderator: James Powell, Editorial Director, TDWI

Reimagining Business in the New Normal - the Role of Data and Analytics

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 9:00-10:00 a.m. PDT

About Incorta

Incorta is the data analytics company on a mission to help data-driven enterprises be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises the means to acquire, enrich, analyze and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands and organizations in the world. For today’s most complex data and analytics challengings, Incorta partners with Fortune 5 to Global 2000 customers such as Broadcom, Vitamix, Equinix, and Credit Suisse. For more information, visit https://www.incorta.com.

