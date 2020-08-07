BusinessWire

Incorta to Headline Sponsor Real Time Business Intelligence Executive Forum August 11-12

Incorta to participate in Dresner’s virtual forum enabling business leaders to achieve success with business intelligence and data analytics

WHAT: The fourth annual Real Business Intelligence conference will be a virtual meeting this year hosted by Dresner Advisory Services. It is the only industry event for business and IT leaders who focus on people, business processes and organizations supported by technology.


Incorta is the data analytics company on a mission to help data-driven enterprises be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises the means to acquire, enrich, analyze and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight.

In Dresner’s January 2020 Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Study, Incorta was named an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. The study recognized Incorta as the best in class for consulting product knowledge, experience and continuity.

WHO: Incorta is sponsoring Howard Dresner’s session on the State of the BI Market, which will be held on Day One of the virtual event. This session is set from 9 a.m. EDT to 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 11. The full agenda can be found here.

Incorta’s Chief Revenue Officer, Robert DeMartino, will participate in a Change Management Roundtable. The Roundtable is from 1:15 p.m. EDT to 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 11. The full agenda can be found here.

WHEN: The conference will kick off at 7 a.m. EDT Tuesday, August 11 and will conclude 6 p.m. EDT Wednesday, August 12.

WHERE: To register, please click here.


