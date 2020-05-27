Incorta Recognized by SIIA as Best Business Intelligence Solution

Incorta Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incorta, the global leader in unified data analytics, has been named the best business intelligence solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognizes the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

“SIIA judges chose our platform for its strengths enabling flexible integrations, enterprise-grade security, ease-of-use, depth and scale of analytics, reliable performance management, simple visualization, and more," said Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta. “This recognition is another validation of our vision and continued innovation, especially as we continue to be the analytics platform of choice for global teams in their response to COVID-19. We're thrilled to receive this honor, and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact with real-time visibility and accelerated insights in this era of uncertainty and change.”

As CODiE’s Best Business Intelligence Solution of 2020, Incorta stands out as the leading platform for providing quick and competitive analysis, information delivery, and platform integration for better business-related decision making.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on May 19 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

43 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Incorta

Incorta is the only Unified Data Analytics Platform powered by Direct Data Mapping. Purpose-built to help companies stay ahead of the accelerating rate, volume, and complexity of modern enterprise data, the platform delivers unmatched speed and visibility. Incorta is built with open standards and integrates with cloud-friendly tools and platforms, making it easy to consolidate data in the cloud and extract meaningful insights. By making any data source continuously available for analytics, the platform helps data engineers, data scientists, data analysts, and business leaders make more accurate, timely, and transparent decisions with faster access to richer data sets. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands in the world. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com.

