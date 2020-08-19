Incorta Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ Industry Excellence Awards

The annual award recognizes Incorta for Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in Analytical Data Infrastructure

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced that it has been recognized as an Overall Leader in Analytical Data Infrastructure by Dresner Advisory Services’ 2020 Industry Excellence Awards, having ranked in the top percentile in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models.

This award showcases vendors within the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Report that demonstrate excellence across product, technology, sales, service, value, and confidence. The report collects data from end users and provides a broad market assessment including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions, as well as performance ratings of relevant vendors.

“Receiving this honor from Dresner Advisory Services is a reaffirmation of our commitment to helping customers and end-users leverage data to drive impactful business decisions,” said Osama Elkady, CEO and co-founder, Incorta. “Our mission has, and always will be, to build products that expand our customers’ data capabilities and to cut project time and cost by more than 80 percent with speed, simplicity, and accuracy. We’re proud to be recognized as a leader in achieving this goal.”

Incorta enables data-driven enterprises to be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises, including Broadcom, Duluth Trading, Stanford University, NOW Foods and 10 of the Fortune 25 companies, the means to acquire, enrich, analyze, and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity, and insight.

“Vendor ratings in our annual research on which the Industry Excellence Awards are based are derived completely from the first-hand input of the end-user community,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Winning vendors are those that deliver high levels of value and confidence to their customers. We congratulate Incorta on their recognition as an Overall Leader in 2020.”

As recognized in this award, Incorta has an impact on the real-world experience of Fortune 1000 companies as they work with the Direct Data Platform to optimize business solutions. For more information about how Incorta is revolutionizing business intelligence and data management for the world’s leading enterprises, visit www.incorta.com.

About Incorta

Incorta is the data analytics company on a mission to help data-driven enterprises be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises the means to acquire, enrich, analyze and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands and organizations in the world. For today’s most complex data and analytics challengings, Incorta partners with Fortune 5 to Global 2000 customers such as Broadcom, Vitamix, Equinix, and Credit Suisse. For more information, visit https://www.incorta.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

