Inc. Magazine Recognizes The Inception Company as One of America’s Fastest-growing Private Companies

First Time on the Inc. 5000 list

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Inception Company, a technology-driven production company that builds and supports virtual engagement platforms and services, announced today that it has been recognized for the first time on the Inc. 5000 list, the most highly esteemed ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies are chosen for the list based on their growth from 2016-2019. This year’s Inc. 5000 have shown unprecedented growth compared with prior years and have generated revenue of $209.7 billion.

“We’re deeply honored to be recognized for this prestigious award,” commented Matt Giegerich, CEO of The Inception Company. “These past few years have been an incredible journey as we introduced our groundbreaking virtual engagement platform, Pando, and seen tremendous market adoption. It’s gratifying to know we are addressing a previously unmet need in the market while providing a robust set of virtual products and white-glove services to meet diverse client objectives – and especially during this uniquely unsettling time.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 which also includes company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company is a technology-driven production company that builds and supports virtual engagement platforms and services to help our clients reach and connect more fully with their stakeholders. Our newest innovation, Pando, was developed in response to clients’ needs for a virtual meeting platform that delivers superior engagement and collaboration. Combining a studio crew, 40-foot video wall, in-person moderator or moderators, and seamless onboarding support by live helpdesk staff, Pando is a fully produced event that delivers the experience and impact of an in-person meeting. Independently held, The Inception Company is headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York NY, Blue Bell PA and San Francisco CA. For more information, visit www.pandomeetings.com or www.inceptioncompany.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Matt Giegerich

CEO

The Inception Company

mgiegerich@inceptioncompany.com

973-840-1800

Shaun Urban

President

The Inception Company

surban@inceptioncompany.com

908-797-1928