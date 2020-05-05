Inc. Magazine Includes BetterUp on Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020

BetterUp is one of the highest-scoring businesses, with standout employee engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp, the market leader and pioneer of mobile, personalized coaching for professionals, was named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. BetterUp stands out for creating an exceptional workplace that supports whole person development, a vibrant culture, and offers stellar benefits.

BetterUp, which helps unleash the full potential of employees at leading companies such as Mars, AB InBev, LinkedIn, and others, takes a “Whole Person Approach” to coaching, which leads to sustainable change and is especially effective in helping employees flourish even in difficult times. BetterUp extends the same care and attention to its employees, offering them coaching, dedicated days to explore “inner work” and an emphasis on making work meaningful and engaging.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists. Each company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, and found that 73.5% of surveyed employees were engaged by their work. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our employees for our strong culture and investment in their well-being,” said Alexi Robichaux, co-founder and CEO of BetterUp. “The changes of the work-world, especially now with remote work and pandemic concerns, require unprecedented resilience and need for employee support. That is what our platform provides. And we are dedicated to supporting our workers as they help others.”

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

As remote work continues across many parts of the world, BetterUp’s mobile platform is perfectly positioned to offer personalized coaching to members in 66 countries and in 30 different languages.

BetterUp’s latest innovations, including Identify AI and Coaching Clouds, better enable coaching at scale, benefiting from artificial intelligence to help match coach to member and to hyper personalize coaching with tactics and content. With personalized BetterUp coaching, employees report a 71% increase in their ability to better manage stress, a 64% increase in optimism, and a 2x increase in resilience.

Honorees are listed at Inc.com here and will be featured in the May/June 2020 issue hitting newsstands May 12th.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is a pioneer in mobile-based, professional coaching. With a network of around 2,000 coaches, BetterUp offers 1:1 coaching at scale in over 30 languages across 66 countries, immersive learning with over 2,000 pieces of content, and analytics and insights to monitor the progress that employees are making. A leadership development platform used by leading Fortune 1000 companies, BetterUp drives transformational and lasting behavior change within employees, resulting in improved business outcomes across organizations globally. With BetterUp’s hyper-personalized coaching, companies have experienced a 45% increase in employee productivity, a 63% increase in retention, a 35% increase in organizational agility, and a 29% increase in employee engagement. BetterUp inspires professionals to pursue their lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

