In Recognition of the Challenges Providers Are Facing, NantHealth is Offering Free Access to NaviNet AllPayer for a Limited Time

Providers to benefit from free access to leading payer-provider collaboration platform through May

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, will offer free access to the NaviNet AllPayer platform through May 31, 2020. There is no obligation when signing up and, for providers already subscribed to NaviNet AllPayer, free access for the month of May will occur automatically. Providers who are not NaviNet AllPayer customers can learn more at NantHealth.com/Free-AllPayer.

NaviNet AllPayer improves communication and increases collaboration across a secure, easy to use system for exchanging vital data in real time. It gives providers a trusted, fast and cost-effective solution to access over 1,000 health plans using a single login. With this access, providers will be able to check eligibility and benefits at over 1,000 health plans nationwide, including Medicare, Medicaid, other government, commercial and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Providers will also be able to check claim status for over 550 health plans.

“Providers are experiencing unprecedented pressure to maintain clinical excellence in the wake of this pandemic,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. “These pressures are being felt in all aspects of society and need a global response of generosity and support from the private sector. We proudly join that response through our NantHealth Cares initiative by offering free access to NaviNet AllPayer this month. NaviNet AllPayer offers a rich, multi-payer experience that lets providers perform benefit and claim-related inquiries while maximizing efficiencies wherever possible. We’re looking forward to extending its capabilities to our full community of providers.”

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth’s comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

NantHealth

Jen Hodson

Jen@nant.com

562-397-3639