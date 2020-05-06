Impossible Foods Burgers Debuts in Kroger Stores

REDWOOD CITY — Impossible Foods is rolling out its flagship Impossible Burger at more than 1,700 grocery stores nationwide owned by The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer.

In addition to grocery shelves at Kroger-affiliated brick-and-mortar stores, Impossible Burger is also available for online ordering through Kroger.com for Kroger Curbside Pickup and Delivery.

The rollout of Impossible Burger at Kroger represents a 18-fold increase in Impossible Foods’ retail footprint so far in 2020. The company’s award-winning, plant-based meat is now on shelves in about 2,700 U.S. grocery stores and through select online ordering systems, including:

Kroger-owned stores in 28 states under multiple brands including: Baker’s, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s, plus Kroger.com for Curbside Pickup and Delivery

All Albertsons-owned stores in California and Nevada: Albertsons, Pavilions, Safeway and Vons

All Jewel-Osco stores in the greater Chicago area and portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Indiana

All Wegmans stores along the Eastern seaboard

All Gelson’s Markets in Southern California

All Fairway Markets in the New York City region

Named top plant-based burger by the New York Times, Impossible Burger comes in convenient, versatile, 12-ounce packages. Shoppers may find the plant-based Impossible Burger fresh or frozen in the meat aisle, in the vegetarian section, or in special promotional displays; grocery store placement varies by location.

“The launch of Impossible Burger at Kroger grocery stores nationwide signals our intention to make Impossible Burger available everywhere America shops — at brick-and-mortar retailers and their increasingly popular online ordering and delivery services,” said Impossible Foods’ President Dennis Woodside. “Our existing retail partners have achieved record sales of Impossible Burger in recent weeks. We expect our retail footprint to expand more than 50-fold in 2020, and we are moving as quickly as possible to expand with additional outlets and in more retail channels.”

“Kroger’s new partnership with Impossible Foods is one more way we are providing our customers with convenient access to popular fresh plant-based meats,” said Joe Grieshaber, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising. “Plant-based food remains one of the fastest-growing categories at Kroger. We’re excited to continue growing our selection, especially as more customers than ever are purchasing meat products made from plants.”