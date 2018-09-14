Impossible Aerospace Emerges With $9.4 Million

SUNNYVALE — Impossible Aerospace has emerged from stealth mode with a new electric drone and $9.4 million in funding.

The Series A funding was led by Bessemer Venture Partners and brings the total amount raised by Impossible Aerospace to over $11 million. Returning investor Eclipse Ventures and new investor Airbus Ventures also participated in the latest round of funding. David Cowan of Bessemer Venture Partners and Greg Reichow of Eclipse Ventures will join the company’s Board of Directors.

Impossible Aerospace has unveiled the US-1, an electric commercial-grade drone with a flight time of up to two hours. The battery life of the US-1 outperforms the approximate 25-minute single-charge flight time of other drones available today and brings it to parity with gasoline-fueled systems.

The US-1 is the first aircraft designed with a “battery-first approach,” which the company says is necessary to enable electric aircraft to compete with conventionally fueled incumbents. It is the product of years of development by a team of world-class engineers, including motor and battery experts from Tesla, SpaceX and other leading companies.

Impossible Aerospace has already begun selling its first units – equipped with optical and thermal sensors – to firefighters, police departments, and search and rescue teams across the U.S.

The US-1 will be available for delivery in late 2018 and sold online. The basic model sells for $7,500 and the thermal version is priced at $9,500.

“The US-1 is more than just a drone. It’s the first aircraft designed properly from the ground up to be electric, using existing battery cells without compromise,” said Spencer Gore, CEO of Impossible Aerospace. “It’s not so much an aircraft as it is a flying battery, leveraging an energy source that doubles as its primary structure. This is how electric aircraft must be built if they are to compete with conventional designs and displace petroleum fuels in aviation.”