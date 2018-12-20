Import.io Closes $15.5 Million Series B

LOS GATOS – Import.io, a web data integration solution provider, has closed a $15.5 million Series B funding round to accelerate global growth and expand its product offerings.

Talis Capital, a London-based venture capital firm, led the investment with participation from existing investors IP Group, OpenOcean, Oxford Capital and Wellington Partners.

Import.io delivers data to more than 800 enterprise customers from millions of web sources. With 90 percent of the world’s data having been created in the last two years, demand for data-driven insights leveraging web data continues to escalate. Total spend on web data integration is estimated to hit $5 billion in 2019 according to Opimas Research.

“Businesses around the world are losing trillions of dollars due to lack of timely access to high-quality data. In fact, IBM estimates that poor-quality data costs businesses in the U.S. more than $3 trillion annually,” said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io. “Import.io is committed to providing timely, high-quality data with little-to-no customer resource requirements. We empower our customer base of more than 800 companies to make business-critical decisions based on the data we provide every day; and we back that up with an aggressive service-level guarantee.”

“When we saw what Import.io was doing, we immediately understood the importance and recognized the game-changing capabilities of the solution,” said Matus Maar, co-founder and managing partner, Talis Capital. “We spoke to multiple Import.io customers who explained how important Import.io had become to their business and raved about the solution, support and quality of the data provided.”

Headquartered in Los Gatos, with offices in Denver and London UK, Import.io was founded in 2012.