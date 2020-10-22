‘IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian’ Now Featured on Google Podcasts Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian, a show that features a broad range of guests and organizations working to make the world a better place, is now available for streaming via the Google Podcasts platform.

The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Conversations on IMPACT! explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, disruptors and experts. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Shegerian has previously interviewed over 1,000 guests. Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; and many more.

Aside from being added to the lineup of podcasts on Google, the IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian is also available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

“It’s great to be part of the Google Podcast family of content,” said Shegerian. “Now we can share these conversations with even more listeners on a wider variety of devices. Whether we’re talking to a major international corporation, an athlete, a celebrity, a headline-grabbing new company or nonprofit, or a game-changing thought leader, our listeners are sure to be inspired by impactful stories shared by our guests about the issues that matter more than ever.”

