Immuta Named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

Immuta recognized for achievements in helping fintech providers balance data privacy risk with data utility

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the automated data governance company, today announced that it has been named to the third annual CB Insights Fintech 250, a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

“The highly sensitive nature of financial data, combined with strict industry regulations, makes it challenging for financial services organizations to leverage data for BI, advanced analytics and data science initiatives,” said Richard Geering, Immuta’s General Manager of Financial Services Solutions. “Where Immuta excels is allowing organizations to gain maximum utility from data while mitigating privacy and security risks. By automating controls on how data is accessed, shared and analyzed, we’re enabling leaders in finance to deliver innovative data-driven products and services while adhering to an ever-growing set of privacy and business regulations.”

Immuta pioneered automated data governance for organizations that work with sensitive data subject to regulation and business rules. Immuta’s platform automates data access control, security and privacy compliance, ensuring users who query data sees only the data they’re supposed to see, for their approved purpose or role. The company raised $40 million in Series C funding earlier this year, and was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

“We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories -- reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money.”

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

Contact:

Keith Swiader, PR Manager

keith.swiader@cbinsights.com

About Immuta

Immuta was founded in 2015 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access to and control of sensitive data. The Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across data engineering, security, legal, compliance, and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical data with minimal risk, while adhering to global data privacy regulations including the GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA. Immuta’s automated, scalable, no-code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive information and ensuring customer privacy. Selected by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in College Park, MD and Columbus, OH. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

Media

Jake Schuster

fama PR for Immuta

Immuta@famapr.com