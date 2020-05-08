ImageWare® Systems Sets 2019 Year-End Investor Update Conference Call

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IWSY #IWSY--ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in identity management software, today announced that on May 15, 2020 the Company will file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 shortly after the close of the stock market and will host an investor update call the same day at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET).

2019 Year-End Results Investor Update Call

The Company will host an investor update call on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) and invites participants to submit questions via email to our Investor Relations representative terri@bibimac.com before the end of business on Wednesday, May 13th.

The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is Domestic/International 1-631-891-4304. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on May 15, 2020. The call can also be accessed “live” online at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139838. A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website (https://www.iwsinc.com/corporate-updates/). You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (international only - 1-412-317-6671) starting May 15, 2020, at 7:30pm ET through May 22, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 10009613.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

In 1987, ImageWare was founded to innovate imaging. After a bold start evolving silver halide photography into digital images, ImageWare built the first statewide digital booking platform for the United States law enforcement in 1998. Since then, ImageWare has evolved into the largest holder of multimodal biometrics, managing over 100 million identities daily. With vast experience in the government sector, ImageWare is democratizing biometrics by offering defense-grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, and never disclosing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ImageWare is giving populations around the globe access to their important data.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

