Illumio Scores $275 Million at $2.75 Billion Valuation

SUNNYVALE — Illumio , a developer of Zero Trust Segmentation to prevent cyberattacks, announced a $225 million Series F funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation. The round is led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital.

Cyberattacks and ransomware have been more successful than ever. Colonial Pipeline, JBS, Microsoft Exchange and daily incidents of smaller ransomware payouts prove that legacy security does not provide adequate protection, and the entire security model is in question. A Zero Trust strategy is the new model, designed to assume breach at all times. While no single product or platform equals a complete Zero Trust approach, segmentation is a core pillar of every Zero Trust strategy.

Illumio pioneered Zero Trust Segmentation, and the company’s SaaS platform makes it easy to deliver automated enforcement in minutes , dramatically reducing risk by stopping successful cyberattacks and ransomware from moving to other applications, clouds, containers, data centers, and endpoints. Many Fortune 100 companies and hundreds of global enterprises are using Illumio, including the three top enterprise SaaS companies, five of the leading insurance companies, and six of the ten biggest banks in the world.

“Adopting Zero Trust strategies has never been more important for organizations across all industries, as the Biden Administration’s recent cybersecurity Executive Order demonstrates. This investment signals that now is the time to reimagine the cybersecurity model as we know it, with Zero Trust Segmentation playing a fundamental role in this strategic shift,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “With this funding, we will accelerate our innovation in product and engineering, further invest in customer success, and build upon our global partner strategy.”