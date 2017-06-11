Illumio Closes $125 Million Series D

SUNNYVALE — Cybersecurity firm Illumio has closed a $125 million Series D funding round led by clients advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Existing venture investors Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, 8VC, Accel and Data Collective (DCVC) all participated, alongside new and other existing investors. The round brings the company’s total funding to $267 million.

The new capital will be used to invest in significant global expansion of field sales, marketing and customer support, as well as continued product R&D. These investments will enable the company to accelerate its vision of making adaptive segmentation the foundation for cybersecurity in every enterprise data center and public cloud.

“We are very excited to partner with a group of investors led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management to accelerate our mission to protect every data center and cloud through adaptive segmentation,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “Industry leading enterprises are using our technology to address massive cybersecurity problems left unsolved by traditional network solutions. The security segmentation market is already a multi-billion-dollar opportunity and Illumio’s traction with customers such as Salesforce, Morgan Stanley and Workday demonstrates that the Illumio Adaptive Security Platform can solve these challenges at scale. Illumio is uniquely suited to address the needs of large and small organizations as they shift focus away from the perimeter and towards having complete visibility and control inside the data center and cloud compute environments.”