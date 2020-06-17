Illumina Acquires BlueBee to Accelerate Processing, Analysis and Sharing of Next Generation Sequencing Data at Scale

Enabling clinical, translational research, population genomics, and biopharma customer markets

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is enhancing its capabilities to analyze and interpret the data produced by its sequencing systems with the acquisition of BlueBee, a cloud-based software company that provides genomics analysis solutions for research and clinical customers. Based in the Netherlands, BlueBee has developed a regulatory compliant, secure cloud platform that simplifies access to data and tools, enabling users to easily extract insights from genomic data. This cloud capability is expected to lower the cost of storing, sharing and managing the enormous volumes of genomic data that streams from Illumina’s installed base of more than 15,000 sequencing systems.

The integration of BlueBee’s capabilities into Illumina’s cloud portfolio will give users the flexibility to run their own custom analyses or access industry leading options such as the DRAGEN™ Bio-IT Platform, streamlining data processing and increasing their operational efficiency. Users also will be able to aggregate, explore and collaborate on data and methods directly in the cloud through a user-friendly, ISO-compliant, flexible interface. BlueBee’s capabilities include intuitive analysis management (BlueFlow), multi-modal data management (BlueBase), and data science and AI tools (BlueBench), as well as integrated business analytics, and multi-cloud or on-premise deployment modes. This is a substantial addition to Illumina’s cloud software portfolio which includes BaseSpace™ Sequencing Hub, one of the most widely utilized software for sequencing run management and data sharing.

“We are thrilled to welcome the BlueBee team to Illumina, and excited by the promise of delivering a streamlined way for users to analyze, explore and securely manage large scale genomics data,” said Susan Tousi, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Illumina. “Combining BlueBee and Illumina software products provides the most scalable, efficient and extensible genomic analysis solutions for both clinical and translational research use cases. BlueBee truly brings unique capabilities, while ensuring secure deployment of clinical informatics across the globe, and together we hope to deliver an unprecedented learning environment in order to unlock the full potential of genomic insights.”

“Together with Illumina we can create a sample to insight ecosystem for genomics while further expanding the utility of sequencing data,” said Hans Cobben, CEO of BlueBee. “Our team is encouraged at the prospect of joining Illumina where we believe we can merge high power computing and advanced data science technologies to help propel genomics forward and deliver on its clinical promise.”

Combined with Illumina’s existing infrastructure, this cloud-based software portfolio now becomes one of the most scalable and extensible learning environments to support advanced workflows and analysis.

“With Illumina’s acquisition of BlueBee, we now have the power and capability to streamline workflow configuration and optimize costs via data lifecycle management tools,” said Mark Straley, CEO of Agendia. “We chose the most widely used genomic testing platform in Illumina and in my opinion, the ‘best in class’ cloud-computing provider in BlueBee in order to efficiently decentralize both MammaPrint and Blueprint in Europe, Asia and North America, ensuring secure, accurate and timely testing. Having these two partners now as part of one company will allow all parties to accelerate growth, expand our offering and, most importantly, help women with breast cancer around the world.”

Trey Martin, President of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT), said, “IDT has a great history of partnership with BlueBee, so we are pleased to learn their innovative platform will join the industry-leading sequencing technology provided by our strategic partner Illumina. This combination can drive the entire global genomics ecosystem forward with robust, scalable architecture that supports customers’ ability to scale analytic insights globally.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. BlueBee originated as a spinoff from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft). Current BlueBee investors include Buysse & Partners, Korys, Quest for Growth, Capricorn Partners, Heran Partners, Delft Enterprises and Participatie Maatschappij Vlaanderen.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the expectation for lower costs related to the storing and managing of genomic data costs. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services; (ii) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; and (iii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

