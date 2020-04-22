iinside Releases Safe Distance Analytics for Building, Facility and Venue Operators Addressing Public Fear of COVID-19

LiDAR-powered Safe Distancing Technology Now Available to Alert Airport, Building and Public Facility Operators to Crowd Density

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LiDAR--In an effort to help public venues safely re-open and address public concern over the spread of COVID-19, iinside, a leader in indoor motion analytics for airports and other public venues, today announced the release of SafeDistance, a free upgrade to its LiDAR-powered solution for monitoring and analyzing crowd density in public spaces. Built on top of iinside’s iQueue technology used for monitoring and analyzing passenger flows at airport security checkpoints, iQueue SafeDistance utilizes precise 3D LiDAR to help airport, venue and facility managers monitor and mitigate crowding and congestion, and maintain safe distancing within their venues.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology uses safe, invisible laser beams to detect objects both in motion and at rest. LiDAR is far more accurate than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-based monitoring systems, and unlike video cameras, LiDAR not only safeguards personal identity, but also generates detailed 3D spatial maps to precisely track object movement and spacing.

iQueue SafeDistance utilizes LiDAR sensors and 3D perception software from Quanergy, the worldwide leader in 3D LiDAR Flow Management solutions. LiDAR sensors are placed throughout venues and facilities to capture the data necessary for SafeDistance to predict or identify over-crowding and trigger an alert to venue and facility managers. SafeDistance allows building management to monitor the effectiveness of customer spacing efforts 24/7 and take the necessary action to preserve safe distancing practices.

“We recognize that the world will be a very different place once shelter-at-home mandates are lifted and public venues re-open,” said Sam Kamel, CEO of iinside. “We wanted to do our part to help restore the public’s confidence in going to the airport, a sports arena, or any other venue. By providing venue and facility managers with real-time crowd density information and predictive analytics, they can take immediate action to uphold proper social spacing. We also believe that making SafeDistance metrics available to the public will restore confidence in venues where indoor social distancing parameters are being properly maintained.”

Utilizing iQueue SafeDistance, building and facility managers can access historical heat maps that highlight zones where crowd spacing falls below configurable parameters, or track real-time spacing between passengers, customers, employees or sports fans to help manage safe social distancing.

The technology is now being offered at no cost to current iQueue customers, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Miami International Airport, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi and San Jose International Airport.

